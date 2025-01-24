3 AEW stars who emerged as the Iron Man in a WWE Royal Rumble 

Royal Rumble is one of WWE's greatest match concepts. The match type is very popular among the audience, as the element of surprise always keeps fans on the edge of their seats.

Over the years, hundreds of superstars have entered the 30-man countdown battle royal, intending to punch a ticket to the main event of WrestleMania. These entrants include a few current AEW stars, who created a massive impact when they entered the Rumble.

While certain AEW stars may not have emerged victorious in the Royal Rumble, they earned the appreciation of the fans by lasting till the end of the high-stakes contest. In this article, let's look at three stars from the Jacksonville-based promotion who had an Iron Man performance in the WWE Royal Rumble.

#3. Mercedes Mone stole the show at the first-ever WWE Royal Rumble

Before taking AEW by storm, Mercedes Mone was a well-established superstar in WWE. When WWE held its first-ever Women's Royal Rumble in 2018, The CEO made sure that people would remember her resilient performance for years to come.

The Boss was the #1 entrant and kicked off the historic contest with Becky Lynch. The reigning AEW TBS Champion had memorable tussles with the likes of Michelle McCool, Trish Stratus, and Lita during this contest.

Banks came very close to winning the first-ever Women's Rumble, making it to the Final Four entrants of the match. Unfortunately, The CEO was cleverly thrown out by Nikki and Brie Bella, ending her stay in the contest.

Mercedes Mone lasted nearly 55 minutes in the ring and scored three massive eliminations. While she could not win the historic encounter, Mone etched her name in the annals of pro wrestling folklore with her amazing performance.

#2. Cope won the 2021 edition of the high-stakes contest

Cope knows very well what it takes to succeed in a match like the Royal Rumble. The Rated-R Superstar was associated with WWE for nearly two decades and competed in numerous editions of the Rumble during his tenure.

In 2010, Cope entered the high-stakes contest as the #30 entrant and won the match without as much effort. However, things were a lot different for The Ultimate Opportunist when he came out as the #1 entrant in the 2021 edition of the countdown battle royal.

The Master Manipulator started off the contest with his arch-nemesis, Randy Orton. Cope endured a great deal of damage from the other competitors, but he was not willing to give up that night.

The former AEW TNT Champion also had a brief reunion with his best friend, Christian Cage, who emerged as a ray of hope for Cope at a time when he was surrounded by several enemies. Ultimately, The Rated-R Superstar outsmarted Randy Orton to win the second Rumble of his career.

It was an unforgettable night for Cope, as he kept battling in the ring for 58 minutes and 30 seconds. At the age of 47, it was a remarkable achievement for The Ultimate Opportunist to win the Rumble from the #1 spot.

#1. Chris Jericho came very close to winning the 2017 Royal Rumble

Similar to Cope, Chris Jericho has also competed in several Royal Rumbles in his illustrious WWE career. In 2017, Le Champion started off the annual contest with Big Cass (now known as Big Bill), who happens to be his protege in 2025.

The reigning ROH World Champion was adamant about getting the victory that night, as it would have put him on a collision course with his best friend, Kevin Owens, at WrestleMania 33. While the focus was on legends like Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and The Undertaker, Jericho willingly stayed out of everyone's sight as much as possible.

It was a great strategy for The Learning Tree, as he managed to stay inside the squared circle till the very end. The Lionheart was one of the final four participants remaining in the contest.

A few seconds after crossing the one-hour mark, Chris Jericho fell victim to Roman Reigns' Superman Punch, which ended his stay in the iconic battle royal. Although Jericho failed to pick up the victory, he went home with two eliminations to his name that night.

