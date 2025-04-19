3 AEW stars who could join WWE in time for WrestleMania 42

AEW and WWE currently have the best rosters in the wrestling industry. Both promotions have cultivated world-class talent that have kept them soaring high.

We've seen several stars cross over from both sides of the fence, with fans popping hugely in excitement every time someone debuts. However, it seems WWE is now more keen than ever on picking up talent from All Elite Wrestling once their contract expires.

Perhaps some of these current stars from Tony Khan's company could land themselves a spot on the WrestleMania 42 card if WWE scoops them up in time.

#3. Mariah May could be headed to WWE

Mariah May can be considered one of the most improved talents in AEW of all time. The Glamour arrived in the promotion in 2023 and quickly paired herself with Toni Storm. From there, we would see one of the best storylines play out in modern wrestling.

The former AEW Women's World Champion has proved herself to be a worthy talent. Now that she's gotten her Hollywood Ending in All Elite Wrestling at Revolution 2025, reports have started emerging that she may be leaving the company to join WWE, with her contract reportedly set to expire this summer.

If she does come to the Stamford-based promotion, a spot on the WrestleMania card is a complete no-brainer. Mariah May possesses the talent to make a feud against stars such as Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, and Rhea Ripley one of the most talked-about programs going into the Show of Shows.

#2. Wardlow

Wardlow was, at one time, one of the hottest acts in AEW. But unfortunately, it wouldn't last. Mr. Mayhem would get huge reactions back in 2022 and looked to be turning into a Brock Lesnar or Goldberg-type figure for the promotion.

However, all of that potential would simmer down quite a lot due to bad booking decisions and reckless character directions. Wardlow has also not been seen on TV for some time after suffering a serious knee injury last year.

We're not sure if the former TNT Champion is going to stick around if things don't change, and WWE might fly in to secure a deal with him. Wardlow is charismatic enough to get the fans behind him and capable enough to make himself a standout talent to get on the WrestleMania 42 card.

#1. Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is one of the most wildly successful stars in professional wrestling history. The Lionheart has competed in numerous promotions such as WCW, WWE, NJPW, and is currently signed to AEW.

Jericho was the first major star to land in All Elite Wrestling and became its inaugural World Champion back in 2019. The veteran was one of the most lauded talents in the company, but his reputation with the fans has taken a huge hit as of late, seemingly due to overexposure.

He now seems to be taking time off after walking out on The Learning Tree following his unsuccessful attempt at retaining the ROH World Championship at Dynasty 2025. Chris Jericho had recently also stated that he would never rule out a WWE return, and if that's still on the cards, then perhaps we can see him have one last match at WrestleMania 42 next year.

