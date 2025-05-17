3 AEW stars Jon Moxley has already beaten in WWE

Famously known as the "Purveyor of Violence", AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is at the top of his game in wrestling. He is currently in his 7th month as Champion, and it doesn't seem like his reign is going to end anytime soon.

His career has been marked with numerous victories over top-tier talents across the Jacksonville-based promotion and former employer WWE. Incidentally, he has defeated several prominent AEW stars during his tenure in WWE, when he competed under the ring name Dean Ambrose.

Let's look at three current AEW stars Jon Moxley defeated during his WWE career:

1. Chris Jericho

In the WWE, Moxley (a.k.a. Dean Ambrose) was involved in a heated rivalry with Chris Jericho in 2016. The feud led to a match at Payback where Ambrose secured a clean victory over Jericho. Their most famous clash came in a rematch at Extreme Rules later that year, in what was the Stamford-based company's first-ever Asylum Match. Moxley was again victorious in that match.

Incidentally, Moxley won his first-ever AEW World Championship against Chris Jericho, dethroning him at the company's inaugural Revolution PPV. It will be interesting to see if these two superstars will cross paths again in Tony Khan's promotion.

2. Bryan Danielson (FKA Daniel Bryan)

It goes without saying that Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson (known as Daniel Bryan in WWE) go way back in the wrestling business. During their time at the Stamford-based promotion, they predominantly faced each other in tag matches, with one of the more notable encounters coming in 2013, where Ambrose defeated Bryan in a singles match due to disqualification.

In All Elite Wrestling, Bryan and Moxley were initially friends, forming the Blackpool Combat Club (now the Death Riders) together before the Purveyor of Violence turned on the American Dragon and defeated him to win his 4th World Title at WrestleDream last year. With Bryan seemingly retired from in-ring competition, a future contest between the two stars remains in doubt. However, fans will know better than to rule out any possibility in the world of wrestling.

3. Claudio Castagnoli ( FKA Cesaro )

Moxley faced Claudio Castagnoli (known as Cesaro in the WWE) many times during their time together in World Wrestling Entertainment. A significant match between the two came in 2014, when Moxley defeated Cesaro in a No-Disqualification match.

In Tony Khan's promotion, however, Claudio is an ally of the Purveyor of Violence and an integral member of his faction, the Death Riders. Moreover, the faction is stronger than ever, and we'd have to wait a while before we ever see a Moxley-Claudio feud in AEW.

Recently at Beach Break, Moxley defeated another former WWE star, Samoa Joe, in a highly entertaining but gruesome Steel Cage Match for the world title. However, he didn't do it without an assist from the new member of the Death Riders. With the company's Double or Nothing event on the horizon, fans eagerly anticipate how the rivalry between Moxley's faction and Joe's Opps will continue to unfold.

