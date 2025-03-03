3 AEW stars who could jump ship to WWE and sell their soul to The Rock someday

Former WWE Champion The Rock returned to SmackDown a couple of weeks ago. The Final Boss demanded Cody Rhodes give him his soul and become his champion, which would give The American Nightmare all the luxuries just like The Rock.

Ad

At the Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event, Cody Rhodes came out to the ring after John Cena earned the opportunity to challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 by winning the Elimination Chamber match. Rhodes was joined by The Rock and Travis Scott who also made their way to the ring.

The Final Boss demanded Cody Rhodes hand over his soul. Rhodes refused and dropped an F-bomb in the process. This resulted in one of the most shocking heel turns of all time, as John Cena took out Cody Rhodes and seemingly became the one to sell his soul to The Rock. Some more shocking twists like these can occur if major AEW stars such as MJF jump ship to sell their souls to The Rock.

Ad

Trending

#3. Britt Baker

Britt Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion and was once one of the top female stars in Tony Khan's promotion. However, The D.M.D has fallen off the card due to some alleged controversies backstage in All Elite Wrestling.

Some recent reports also unveiled Tony Khan seemingly has no plans to use Britt Baker due to her backstage issues. Her last television appearance was in November 2024, and many believe an AEW exit could happen soon.

Ad

Ad

If Britt Baker leaves AEW, The Final Boss, The Rock could take her soul and put her on his daughter, Ava's NXT brand. The Rock can immediately get her an NXT Women's Title shot, which could result in Britt Baker becoming the NXT Women's Champion and The Rock's champion.

#2. Wardlow

Former TNT Champion Wardlow has not appeared on AEW television for almost a year. He was last seen at Big Business Dynamite in March 2024 where he unsuccessfully challenged Samoa Joe for the All Elite Wrestling World Championship.

Ad

Wardlow was also a part of The Undisputed Kingdom but the faction has not addressed his disappearance and barely mention him. Mr. Mayhem might have also been replaced by Kyle O'Reilly in the group.

A WWE debut for Wardlow could be on the cards as his treatment in AEW has been nothing but poor. As a result, Wardlow could sell his soul to The Rock, which guarantees major opportunities. He can debut as a powerhouse or even become a muscle for The Final Boss in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

#1. MJF

Maxwell Jacob Friedman was supposed to cause the bidding war of 2024. However, he chose to stay with AEW instead of signing with WWE. MJF has been vocal about becoming a WWE star in the future and the move could happen in the future.

In the meantime, Max is focused on reclaiming the AEW World Championship once he gets rid of Hangman Adam Page at Revolution. The stacked competition in the promotion will also get in Friedman's path towards the World Title.

Ad

Ad

However, MJF can shock the world and sign with WWE once his AEW deal expires. Many have been pointing out how The Salt of the Earth has become stale but aligning with The Rock and selling his soul to him would definitely bring a lot of eyes towards Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

MJF is one of the best talkers in the business and he could hold his own against The Final Boss on the microphone. MJF's heel character could also work in the story if he turns on The Rock and builds a huge rivalry against him.

We will have to wait and see if any of these stars move to WWE after their All Elite Wrestling contracts expire.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.