WWE makes statement after John Cena's heel turn; huge change

John Cena turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber joining the Rock in what has become an instantly iconic moment in the company's history. Now, the company has dropped a statement.

John Cena's biography on his WWE.com site has been changed now. The changed bio sees a statement from the company which addresses his heel turn, making a big change from what it was previousy.

Before the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, it talked about Cena's ability to rise above hate and even with people turning against him at times, he was still waiting at the top of the mountain and ready to take anyone on, while embracing both sides of his fanbase.

“And yet, Cena still finds time to adjust attitudes and knuckle-shuffle fools into defeat on the regular. Sure, a few detractors might chant 'Cena sucks,' but for John Cena, rising above hate is just part of the job description, and he’s still making camp on the mountaintop waiting for someone to take a swing.”

This has now been changed to a statement where WWE addresses what happened with Cena turning heel. It talks about how he sold his soul to The Rock and aligned with him for his final run.

“When it seemed like Cena would go down as the greatest hero in WWE history, he shocked everyone when he sold his soul to The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025 and aligned with The Final Boss in his final run as a WWE Superstar.”

What happens next in this story remains to be seen.

