3 AEW stars who could be kicked out of their faction soon

At AEW All In, The Patriarchy turned its back on Christian Cage. The duo of Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian attacked Captain Charisma in front of the Texas crowd, putting a brutal end to his run in the faction.However, Captain Charisma might not be the only AEW star to be ejected from a stable. The season of betrayals could be upon All Elite Wrestling, as numerous top stars could be shown the door by their respective factions.Jealousy, greed, and inner conflicts could lead to cracks in numerous stables in the Jacksonville-based promotion.In this article, let's look at three All Elite Wrestling stars who could be kicked out of their faction soon.#3. MJF could be replaced in The Hurt SyndicateAt All In: Texas, MJF emerged victorious in the Casino Gauntlet Match. The Devil is now one step closer to reclaiming the AEW World Title.The Salt of the Earth joined The Hurt Syndicate in May 2025. The former International Champion has had a great run as part of the dominant faction, with fans loving the chemistry between him and his allies.However, MJF's aspirations as a singles superstar could become a matter of conflict soon. The Devil has reiterated many times that he joined The Syndicate so that he could win the AEW World Championship again.Bobby Lashley might not like MJF stealing his spotlight in the faction. The All Mighty might have his own aspirations to capture the AEW World Title, which could lead to a clash of egos between him and MJF.If The Devil continues to portray himself as the biggest star of his faction, he might get abandoned by the rest of his allies very soon. The Bobby Lashley-led faction might replace the Long Island native with Cedric Alexander, who recently hinted at the possibility of joining the Syndicate at some point in the future.Fans would be delighted if Alexander somehow ends up in AEW and reunites with his former allies. MJF, meanwhile, could enter a long-term feud with The Hurt Syndicate.#2. The Don Callis Family might cut ties with Konosuke TakeshitaDon Callis has recruited some of the best AEW talents into his family in the past few months. Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, Hechicero, and Konosuke Takeshita are some of the most valuable assets the heel manager has at his disposal.The buildup to All In: Texas saw Don Callis make a massive addition to his faction. The 61-year-old star brought in the reigning AEW Unified Champion, Kazuchika Okada, to his stable, making the heel group stronger than ever.However, Konosuke Takeshita does not seem too happy with the arrival of The Rainmaker in The Don Callis Family. The two stars have had their issues in the past, and The Alpha would not be too happy about Okada taking his spot in his group.A few weeks ago, Takeshita reminded Okada that their partnership was temporary. Once he returns from his ongoing run in the G1 Climax, The Alpha could demand that Don Callis remove The Rainmaker from his faction.However, the despicable veteran could decide to kick Konosuke Takeshita out of his faction instead. With Kazuchika Okada being a much bigger star than Takeshita, Callis could choose to side with the NJPW legend over the former International Champion.Following his exit from The Don Callis Family, The Alpha could turn babyface and battle Okada for the Unified Championship.#1. Jon Moxley could be kicked out of The Death Riders after losing the AEW World TitleJon Moxley terrorised the All Elite Wrestling roster with The Death Riders for nearly ten months. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and Marina Shafir showed no signs of disloyalty towards The One True King during his reign as the AEW World Champion.However, cracks might appear within The Death Riders group soon now that Moxley is no longer the world champion. After failing to defend his title at All In, The Purveyor of Violence might have lost the authority he had over the rest of his allies.In the coming weeks, Jon Moxley could be betrayed by his partners. The One True King's exit from the group could be orchestrated by Claudio Castagnoli, who could take over as the new chief of The Death Riders.The members of the heel faction could unleash a brutal beatdown on Moxley, similar to how they destroyed Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and many others. The attack would establish Claudio as the biggest heel in the promotion, while sowing the seeds for Moxley's babyface turn.