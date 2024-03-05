3 AEW stars who were mentioned during WWE RAW this week

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, three particular AEW stars were mentioned. Normally, this narrative is not what wrestling fans witness regularly, but the color commentators took the liberty to mention the former WWE personalities in what was seen as a classy gesture during the latest edition of the red brand.

It is not often that stars from WWE freely mention their counterparts from AEW, but this episode marked a different case. One of the reasons for that gesture was the retirement of wrestling legend Sting at the AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View. The Icon teamed up with Darby Allin and defeated The Young Bucks to retain their AEW World Tag Team Championship. The Vigilante hung up his wrestling boots after competing in a sensational match that was appreciated by wrestling fans all over the world.

Appreciating personalities who are associated with different wrestling promotions is considered a great act in the industry. Thus, in this article, we will take a look at three AEW stars who were name-dropped on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

#3. Sting was remembered on WWE RAW

The obvious personality who was mentioned during the latest episode of RAW is none other than the recently retired Sting. Michael Cole took the liberty of mentioning The Icon and congratulating him on a great career. His co-commentator, Pat McAfee, also acknowledged that fact and said that the match at the AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View was great. The Vigilante put on a show during his AEW World Tag Team Championship bout. He teamed up with Darby Allin to defeat Matthew and Nicholas Jackson and garnered a massive reception from the crowd at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Sting is a WWE Hall of Famer, and to witness people from the Stamford-based company give him the due respect was great to see.

#2. Jim Ross

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross was also mentioned on the latest episode of WWE RAW. JR currently works in AEW but was an integral part of the Stamford-based promotion during the 1990s and 2000s. It was Michael Cole who took the liberty of mentioning Jim Ross.

Cole spoke about the legendary Jim Ross after Valhalla of The Viking Raiders gave him her antlers hat. While wearing the antlers, Cole remembered good old Jim Ross for the hat that he used to wear back in the day.

#1. Taz

Michael Cole was on a spree of remembering and name-dropping AEW names during the latest episode of RAW. After Sting and Jim Ross, Cole remembered another former WWE personality who now works for AEW. That was none other than Taz.

Cole said that he was thankful to the former ECW star and Paul Heyman for helping him perform commentary duties during his early days on SmackDown.

Were you surprised to hear the AEW names during the latest episode of RAW? Sound off!

