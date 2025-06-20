3 AEW stars who would be perfect for Seth Rollins' WWE RAW faction

At WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins battled CM Punk and Roman Reigns in an intense Triple Threat match. The contest headlined Night One of The Show of Shows.

In the final moments of the bout, Paul Heyman hit Reigns and Punk with a low blow, confirming his alliance with The Architect. The Visionary emerged victorious in that contest, and he has continued to terrorize the entire WWE roster since then.

In the following weeks, Rollins recruited the likes of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to form a new faction on the red brand. According to recent reports, WWE is considering adding more members to Seth Rollins' group, with former AEW stars such as Ethan Page and Ricky Starks being the top choices.

Interestingly, a few current AEW stars could have also been a perfect fit for Rollins' faction had they somehow ended up in the Stamford-based promotion. In this article, we take a look at three AEW stars who could have been a valuable addition to The Visionary's group on WWE RAW.

#3. Britt Baker could have been a great fit for Seth Rollins' faction

Britt Baker was the cornerstone of the AEW Women's division during the company's initial years. However, the DMD has fallen down the ranks in the company with the arrival of names like Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone.

The former AEW Women's World Champion did some of the best work of her career as a heel in All Elite Wrestling. Britt Baker's cocky and arrogant personality helped her generate genuine heel heat from the audience.

The Doctor could have been a great addition to Seth Rollins' faction on WWE RAW if she were to join WWE. It would have been an intriguing way to introduce the 34-year-old star to the WWE audience.

Baker has proven to be very clever and aggressive inside the squared circle, making her a similar character to The Visionary. Both stars also have the Curb Stomp in their arsenal, which points towards another slight connection between Rollins and Baker.

#2. Wardlow could have been an enforcer for Rollins' group

Seth Rollins intends to take over the main event scene on WWE RAW. The Revolutionary has his sights set on winning the World Heavyweight Championship, and he has brought in Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to assist him.

Wardlow could have scaled new heights in his career if he were to be led by The Architect. Mr. Mayhem has proven his value in the past, as he was one of the most popular stars in AEW during the 2021-22 period.

In the past two years, injury struggles and inconsistent bookings have prevented Wardlow from gaining any momentum. However, he still has an intimidating presence in the squared circle, and he could have complimented Breakker and Reed as a fellow member of Rollins' faction.

Top stars like CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and LA Knight are already struggling to deal with the two monstrous allies of The Revolutionary. Things could have become even more difficult for the babyfaces on RAW if Wardlow somehow entered the equation as well.

#1. Kyle Fletcher would have been a valuable addition

Kyle Fletcher is among the fastest-rising stars in AEW. The Protostar is the whole package, who is as excellent on the mic as he is in the ring.

Working with a top star like Seth Rollins would have been a great learning curve for The Aussie Arrow. Fletcher's egoistic personality is quite similar to The Visionary's persona during his Authority days.

Fletcher's possible association with an established star like Seth Rollins would have instantly gotten him over with the WWE audience. With a veteran like Paul Heyman by his side, The Protostar would have gotten more and more opportunities to showcase his potential.

Adding a special talent like Kyle Fletcher to his group would have benefited The Revolutionary in fulfilling his World Title aspirations. Meanwhile, it would have been a great opportunity for the former Shield member to guide a young star towards a main event push, something that he tried to do with Austin Theory in 2020.

