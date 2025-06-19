Seth Rollins' faction could be getting new members - Reports

Seth Rollins' faction could grow in numbers on WWE RAW in the coming months. According to a new report, two names were internally discussed for The Visionary's group.

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's new alliance changed the landscape of Monday Night RAW when Bron Breakker joined them on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. Later, Bronson Reed decimated CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event and became the third member of the new faction.

According to an exclusive from BodySlam.net, there was an internal discussion of possibly adding more members to Seth Rollins' group on the red brand. The report stated the current NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page, and Ricky Saints were some of the names pitched to join The Visionary's group on Monday Night RAW.

It would be interesting to add both stars, as they recently had a heated feud on the developmental brand for the NXT North American Championship. However, the report also stated that the new members would be added down the line, and Page and Saints' names were pitched, but nothing is final.

Seth Rollins came face-to-face against his former WWE ally on Monday Night RAW

In 2024, Seth Rollins played a crucial role in Cody Rhodes' journey to WrestleMania XL against The Bloodline. The Visionary agreed to become The American Nightmare's Shield for the event and teamed up with him to face The Rock and Roman Reigns in a tag team match at Night 1.

On Night 2, Rollins dressed up in his old Shield gear and distracted Roman Reigns in the match's final moments. This allowed Cody Rhodes to dethrone The Tribal Chief and become the new Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. Both stars' trajectories drastically changed after the event.

Seth Rollins aligned with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41 earlier this year and defeated Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes lost the title to John Cena the next night in Las Vegas. On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, the former allies came face-to-face in the middle of the ring.

After Jey Uso qualified for the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament, Rollins appeared to attack Main Event Jey. Luckily, The American Nightmare immediately interrupted him, and the two had an intense staredown in the middle of the ring before The Visionary decided to leave.

