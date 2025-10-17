WrestleDream 2025 is set to be the next big pay-per-view for AEW. It will take place at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, on October 18. Tony Khan has prepared a stacked card for the anticipated event that has fans buzzing all around the world. However, there are chances that a lot of surprises could be in store for the show, including some epic returns.There are a lot of top stars who are out of action in AEW as of late. Fans have been waiting for these stars to make a comeback for a long time, and it seems like WrestleDream could be the ideal stage. From a former AEW World Champion to a 33-year-old icon, several stars are expected to be on the verge of coming back to AEW at WrestleDream.Therefore, in this article, let's discuss 3 AEW stars who could return at WrestleDream 2025:#3. Jay WhiteJay White has been absent from AEW since March 2025. He was written off TV after he suffered a hand injury during one of his matches. While many believed that the 33-year-old icon would be out for the rest of the year, he dropped a major hint about a possible comeback. It sparked various rumors that While might make his return to the company at the WrestleDream event.There is a possibility that Switchblade might appear on the stage to announce his comeback to action. Some speculations even suggest that he might confront the TNT Champion, Kyle Fletcher, following his match against Mark Briscoe to kick off a new and fresh storyline for him. Well, fans have been clamoring to see The Catalyst back for a long time, and such an angle could be a perfect way to bring him back.#2. MJFMJF's last AEW appearance was at AEW All Out 2025, where he suffered a major loss against Mark Briscoe in a Tables 'n' Tacks match. It was a heartbreaking loss for the former AEW World Champion that shattered him throughout. He has been absent from the company since then, but there are speculations that Maxwell Jacob Friedman might make his presence known at WrestleDream.The Salt of the Earth has hinted that his comeback would bring a storm to AEW programming. Therefore, there are chances that MJF might deliver a brutal attack to Hangman Page following his AEW World Title match against Samoa Joe. It could kick off the next arc of Hangman and MJF's story in AEW, while marking the entry of a more sadistic character for Friedman. Besides, it could lead to MJF's potential execution of his Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal contract in the coming weeks for the AEW World Title.#1. Hikaru Shida could return at WrestleDream 2025Hikaru Shida has been absent from AEW since November last year. Despite her absence from the Jacksonville-based promotion, Shida has been competing actively in the ring in Japan. Earlier this month, the Japanese star revealed that she has signed a new deal with AEW after coming back to the United States. Since then, rumors have it that the 37-year-old might return anytime.Therefore, Shida could appear following the AEW Women's World Title match between Kris Statlander and Toni Storm at WrestleDream. The current landscape of the AEW women's division needs a solid player. Well, Hikaru has the potential to become that solid player to breathe new life into the division. Additionally, she could be a tough challenger for the AEW Women's World Title as well down the line.