3 AEW stars Tony Khan must push to the moon after All In 2025

AEW All In is shaping up to be an exciting pay-per-view. It could be a career-defining night for many superstars, as a victory on July 12 could take them to new heights.

The Texas pay-per-view is set to be headlined by names like Kenny Omega, Mercedes Mone, Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Page, Toni Storm, and Jon Moxley. While the event will feature many other superstars, not everyone will get a top spot on the card.

However, things could begin to change for several underutilized AEW stars after All In 2025. A number of talented wrestlers have been waiting for a consistent push for a long time, and Tony Khan must invest in them in the future. In this article, let's look at three stars the AEW President must push to the moon after All In: Texas.

#3. Kyle Fletcher should get a major push

In the past few months, Kyle Fletcher has emerged as one of the most captivating stars on the AEW roster. The Protostar has truly separated himself from the shadow of Will Ospreay, proving that he could be a reliable singles performer.

While he has always been an outstanding in-ring performer, Fletcher has improved significantly in his promo game and character work. The Aussie Arrow could effortlessly play an arrogant character and could also switch to a more aggressive persona when needed.

The 26-year-old star is yet to win a singles title in All Elite Wrestling. The Protostar recently clashed against Adam Cole for the TNT Championship, but Tony Khan decided not to put the title on him.

Following All In: Texas, TK should consider strapping a rocket to The Aussie Arrow. Fletcher has all the assets to be a top star, and he could serve as the promotion for years to come. Kyle should be allowed to feud with top stars like Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and Swerve Strickland so that he can be prepared for the main event scene.

The push could begin at All In itself, where Fletcher could win the Casino Gauntlet match to earn a guaranteed World Title shot.

#2. Big Bill could be a valuable asset for AEW in the future

Big Bill's pro wrestling career has yet to live up to expectations. The former WWE Superstar is one of the most charismatic big men in the business, who does not solely rely on his intimidating presence to entertain the fans.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion is amazing in the squared circle. As a versatile performer, Bill has shown the ability to adapt to varying characters with ease.

Big Bill has shown glimpses of brilliance in both WWE and AEW. However, he has never been given a proper run in the main event scene. If given a chance, Chris Jericho's disciple could end up being a worthy world champion for the promotion.

Big Bill has consistently proven his worth as a reliable talent on numerous occasions in the past. The 7-foot-tall star has done well in both the singles and the tag team division.

Tony Khan could add some variety to the upper mid-card division by pushing Big Bill following All In: Texas. The gigantic star has seemingly turned babyface, and it wouldn't be surprising if he does not work alongside The Learning Tree in the future.

Big Bill could compel TK to see him as a long-term investment by delivering some exceptional performances. The 38-year-old star is already over with the fans and only needs a consistent push to create an impact in the promotion.

#1. Athena must be brought back to AEW

Athena has been the face of the ROH brand for the past few years. While she elevates the status of the promotion, she could be utilized more effectively in AEW.

The Fallen Goddess returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion after a long time this year to compete in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The reigning ROH Women's World Champion made it to the semifinals of the tournament, where she lost to her bitter rival, Mercedes Mone.

After All In 2025, Tony Khan must relieve Athena of her responsibilities as the ROH Women's World Champion. TK must bring the former WWE star back to All Elite Wrestling so that she can have compelling feuds with the likes of Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, Toni Storm, and many more.

More importantly, Athena must have a long rivalry with Mercedes Mone if the latter manages to win the AEW Women's World Title at the Texas pay-per-view. Athena could indeed reach the same heights as Mone and Storm if TK decides to feature her more prominently on television.

After losing a top star like Mariah May (AKA Blake Monroe), Tony Khan could inject some star power into the promotion's women's division by bringing back The American Joshi.

