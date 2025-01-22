3 AEW stars who went public with split from real-life partners in the last year

AEW has had a vast roster since day one. Many independent and former WWE stars jumped to the newly started promotion to experience a thrilling ride. While Tony Khan hired plenty of stars throughout the years, quite a few of them were real-life couples.

Taya Valkyrie-Johnny TV, Sammy Guevara-Tay Melo, and Ruby Soho-Angelo Parker are among the happily married AEW couples. Also, stars like Kyle Fletcher and Skye Blue have been engaged for a long time.

However, relationships may not last long in some cases. 2025 doesn't seem to be a good start for a top AEW star. Recently, it was reported that Saraya and her long-time boyfriend Ronnie Rodke are separated. The duo were together for over six years. The duo are yet to release any public statement following the separation.

Last year, multiple couples seemingly decided to part ways mutually. Let's take a look at some of the duos in AEW who reportedly separated in 2024.

#3. Mercedes Mone and Sarath Ton

The reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has been one of the top competitors in AEW for almost a year. She became All Elite in March 2024. She was married to Sarath from 2016 to 2024. The couple purportedly decided to separate ways a few years back and the duo filed for divorce in 2024 and ended their eight-year marriage.

Mercedes Mone tied the knot with Sarath when she was still signed with WWE. While the duo didn't leave together, she kept her separation a secret from the former CEO of WWE Vince McMahon as the former Boss didn't want to lose her top spot in the promotion. Last year, Mone publicly announced that she would be signing divorce papers.

#2. Miro and CJ Perry

The Bulgarian Brute and The Ravishing Russian were together from their time together in the global sports entertainment juggernaut. After Miro arrived at AEW in 2020, CJ Perry also followed suit in 2023. Shockingly, in March 2024, the latter revealed that she and The Redeemer had split up after seven years of marriage.

Miro is currently absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion due to alleged creative differences and has reportedly even asked for his release. Meanwhile, Perry departed the company in 2024 and recently underwent a major surgery.

#1. AEW's Adam Cole and Britt Baker

While 2024 was coming to an end after the separation of multiple couples, fans were upset to hear another blockbuster couple split up. Adam and Britt were dating from 2017 until last year. In October 2024, The Panama City Playboy confirmed he and the former AEW Women's World Champion weren't together anymore. He claimed that they are still good friends.

Adam Cole recently returned from a long hiatus in 2024 and is currently dominating the trio's division alongside Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong. Meanwhile, Britt Baker is once again involved in a huge controversy and was allegedly a problem in the locker room. She hasn't been featured on TV since November 2024.

It will be interesting to see how the relationships between the stars progress in 2025.

