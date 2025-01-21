AEW's Saraya splits with partner after six years - Reports

AEW star Saraya had an extremely bumpy 2024, which may have ended with her and her longtime partner breaking up. A new report has just provided some details on the British star and Ronnie Radke.

Radke is a controversial figure, even among wrestling fans. The Falling in Reverse frontman has a checkered past, with arrests and domestic violence accusations having followed him for years. AEW fans, in particular, weren't fond of Saraya's relationship with the rockstar, and they've expressed as much on social media for the last few years.

It appears that the relationship could now be over. TMZ has just reported that the former AEW Women's World Champion and Radke split late last year, marking the end of a six-year partnership.

If the two have indeed broken up, it seems that The Anti-Diva remains friends with Shelby Burgess, the wife of Falling in Reverse bassist Tyler Burgess. The two were recently spotted together in a western-themed photoshoot.

Saraya was granted time off from AEW

Last year was a turbulent one for Saraya. After the dizzying heights of her AEW Women's World Championship win at All In 2023, the former WWE Superstar fell to the lower mid-card in 2024. Plans seemed to continuously fall through for her, with a major feud against Ruby Soho getting cut short due to the latter's pregnancy.

The Anti-Diva has been off television for a while, and she recently revealed it was because she requested time off. When a fan posted a critical tweet aimed at her, Saraya shot back, claiming that she'd asked for time off for personal reasons:

"You’re so moronic. I asked for time off for the first time in my career for personal reasons and Tony was gracious enough to give me that. Also I’m a 32 year old woman. I can wear whatever tf I want," she wrote.

There's no word on when the 32-year-old might return to television, but when she does, she might not be alone. Her brother, Zak Knight, recently sent a cryptic message hinting at a return to action.

