Saraya (fka Paige) may not return to AEW alone 

AEW star Saraya has been off television for a while now. However, it seems she will not be returning alone when the time comes, as a close ally has expressed interest in joining the company.

The star in question is her brother, Zak Knight. The former WWE Divas Champion has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion for a few months. Saraya clarified that Tony Khan had granted her time off.

Amidst her fans eagerly awaiting to see her back in the mix, her brother Zak Knight might have plans for her return. The AEW star took to his X to hint at returning to the company alongside his multi-time women's champion sister.

"Hey @Saraya, Is it time? I’m ready… just say when."

Saraya & Zak Knight have been fascinated with wrestling since their childhood

Saraya and Zak Knight have been wrestling fans since they were young. The duo began their careers in their family's promotions in the World Association of Wrestling in Norwich, England.

The biopic Fighting with My Family, released in 2019, showcased their journey, filled with ups and downs, to achieve their dreams of becoming top superstars. The film was produced by The Rock's Production house, Seven Bucks Productions.

While Saraya made it as a WWE Superstar, Zak Knight failed in his quest and then spent his life training upcoming wrestlers to succeed where he failed.

AEW signed Zak Knight following Saraya's successful tenure

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, retired in 2018 due to an earlier neck injury. She was a part of the company in a non-wrestling capacity until 2022, when she announced her departure. Following that, Saraya signed with AEW and made her return as an in-ring competitor.

She was part of top-tier storylines and matches and even won the AEW Women's World Championship in her home country of England at the All In 2023 event. Her success in the company paved the way for her brother, Zak Knight, to be signed by Tony Khan in 2024 and finally achieve his dream of working with a top wrestling promotion.

Knight made his official AEW debut in a match against "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker on an April edition of Rampage and began associating with Saraya's faction, The Outcasts.

What can Saraya and Zak Knight do together as an alliance?

Saraya and Zak Knight could potentially form one of the strongest alliances in professional wrestling's history. Since childhood, the duo has shared the ring and could have some of the best coordination skills as a cohesive unit.

Furthermore, upon the return of both AEW stars, they could aim to become a dominant force in the company. Saraya could aim to once again reign as Women's Champion, while Zak could begin his championship pursuit with either the TNT or Continental Championship.

In addition, they could participate in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournaments to earn bigger opportunities and establish themselves as a top brother-sister duo in the world of wrestling.

