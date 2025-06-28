3 AEW stars who can rap better than CM Punk

Last night's episode of SmackDown was the go-home show ahead of the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, which will feature CM Punk vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. It saw Giulia becoming the new Women's United States Champion and Tiffany Stratton successfully defending her WWE Women's Title against Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match.
The craziest part of the show was when CM Punk came out to the ring dressed up in John Cena's Doctor of Thuganomics attire. While it was hilarious to see the former AEW star dressed up as a rapper, his ''Punkanomics'' promo received criticism from some quarters.
Let's take a look at three AEW stars who can outdo CM Punk when it comes to rapping:
One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!
#3. Eddie Kingston
When it comes to cutting a promo, Eddie Kingston is one of the best in the business. The Mad King always delivers on the microphone. Interestingly, he has shared the ring with CM Punk during the latter's time in AEW.
Considering Kingston's prowess on the microphone, it would be fair to assume he would do a better job at rapping than The Second City Saint. Punk was visibly stuttering during the whole segment, and it would be safe to say that that wouldn't have been the case with Eddie Kingston.
#2. Max Caster
Max Caster is one of the first stars who comes to mind when one is discussing rappers in AEW. The controversial rapper is much appreciated by fans for his pre-match rap promos.
Caster is really good with his rhymes and also delivers them pretty well. Hence, it will be fair to say that he is a better rapper than The Best in The World.
#1. Swerve Strickland is a better rapper than CM Punk
Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is a really good rapper in real life. He recently dropped a new track, Outta Control, on his YouTube channel.
It goes without saying that The Realest is a better rapper than CM Punk. While Punk's promo last night wasn't the best showcase of his rapping skills, a majority of fans still enjoyed it and are excited for his match against John Cena at Night of Champions.
These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!