WWE SmackDown Results: CM Punk destroys John Cena in shocking promo; huge title change; R-Truth attacked (6/27/25)

Cody Rhodes kicked off WWE SmackDown from Saudi Arabia and was immediately interrupted by Randy Orton. Orton said that Cody's match against Jey Uso was one of the best of this year before the stream on Netflix cut out.

We returned about half an hour later, and the two King of the Ring Tournament finalists were gone. The commentators informed us that the show was about to commence as Jimmy Uso headed out for the next match. We later learn that a power outage at the venue was the cause of the delay.

WWE SmackDown Results (June 27, 2025):

JC Mateo def. Jimmy Uso

Giulia def. Zelina Vega to become the new Women's United States Champion

Andrade & Rey Fenix def. DIY

Street Profits vs. Wyatt Sicks ends in DQ

Tiffany Stratton def. Nia Jax to retain the WWE Women's Championship

WWE SmackDown Results: Jimmy Uso vs. JC Mateo

Mateo started strong, but Jimmy came back with some big uppercuts before Solo taunted him from the ringside, asking him to join the new Bloodline. The referee warned Solo a few times for interfering while JC took a boot ot the face.

Mateo blocked a high crossbody and got the standing Moonsault before Jimmy kicked him to the floor and hit a big dive. Solo interfered once more, allowing JC to block the splash before getting the Tour of the Islands for the win.

Result: JC Mateo def. Jimmy Uso

Grade: C

Post-match, Solo picked Jimmy up and asked if he was ready to come back. Jimmy slapped Solo before JC took Uso down from behind and set him up for the Samoan Spike.

Jacob Fatu came in and took JC down before staring Solo down in the ring. Sikoa retreated quickly but then came back for a cheap shot on Fatu. Jimmy saved Fatu and took Solo out with a superkick before SmackDown moved on.

DIY was trying to get the other SmackDown tag teams to work against the Wyatts, but none of them could get on the same page. General Manager Nick Aldis came in and booked a match between DIY and Andrade with a mystery tag partner.

WWE SmackDown Results: Zelina Vega (c) vs. Giulia - Women's United States Championship match

Giulia was in control early on and dropped Vega outside, and the latter seemed to have hurt her knee on the way down. The champ recovered and sent Giulia into the steel steps, hitting a Meteora against them.

Vega dropped Giulia on her knee in the ring and got the double knees in the corner before hitting another Meteora. Zelina hit Code Red for a near fall before Giulia came back with the Northern Lights Bomb for the win.

Result: Giulia def. Zelina Vega to become the new Women's United States Champion

Grade: B

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte were backstage, and the latter said that she didn't need any friends. Bliss told Flair to consider them as allies of convenience, and not friends, before walking off.

Jade Cargill and Asuka were out to talk about the Queen of the Ring Tournament finals, and Cargill said that she planned to win the tournament and go on to capture the Women's Championship. Asuka claimed she had skill and experience, so Jade would not be ready for her.

Naomi came out and said that she was in control because she had the Money in the Bank contract. The crowd chanted "Shut the f**k up" and Jade shoved Asuka aside and tried to attack Naomi. Asuka caught Jade from behind and took her down before walking out as SmackDown moved on.

Aleister Black was backstage trying to talk to Nick Aldis and RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, but Ron "R-Truth" Killings barged in and said that he wanted a rematch with Cena right then and there. Nick tried to explain that it couldn't be done, but Truth stormed out, saying that he knew what he had to do. Aleister was furious and followed him out before we headed for the following match.

WWE SmackDown Results: DIY vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix

Rey Fenix joined Andrade, and the match kicked off with Andrade and Ciampa in the ring. Fenix tagged in early on and chased Ciampa around the ring before a hot tag to Gargano allowed DIY to get in control.

Andrade came back in and got some big moves before Ciampa took him down with a DDT for a near fall. Andrade got a vertical suplex before Rey came in for a splash. All four men took each other out with superkicks before we headed for a break.

After some back and forth, Rey took Ciampa down with the Mexican Muscle Buster before Andrade hit the Message for the win.

Result: Andrade & Rey Fenix def. DIY

Grade: B+

R-Truth was out next and introduced himself to the crowd before calling John Cena out to the ring. Aleister Black appeared behind him and took him out with the Black Mass before stating that they were even and walking away.

Backstage, Damian Priest told Aleister Black that he should have settled his business with Truth face-to-face and not with a sneak attack. Black walked off before Carmelo Hayes came in to advise Priest to mind his own business.

SmackDown Results: Street Profits (c) vs. Wyatt Sicks - WWE Tag Team Championship match

Gacy and Lumis would join the match to represent their team, and Dexter started things off with Montez in the ring. Fraxiom, DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, and Los Garza all came out one by one to watch the match from the ringside.

After some back and forth in the ring, Los Garza dragged Lumis out of the ring. Tensions were rising between all the tag teams at ringside, and Dawkins sent Lumis into the Garzas before DIY attacked the champs, ending the match in a DQ.

Result: DQ finish

A huge brawl broke out, and the Wyatts were dominating, with Rowan taking Frazer down. The Garzas hit them with double baseball slides before Uncle Howdy took Axiom out with Sister Abigail.

The Street Profits took everyone out and hit them with dives to the floor, ending the brawl.

Grade: B

Backstage, Jimmy Uso told Jacob Fatu that he didn't need his help tonight, and the latter said that he didn't need Jimmy's help last week either. They decided to stay out of each other's way before SmackDown moved on.

WWE SmackDown Results: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax - Last Woman Standing match for the Women's Championship

Nia was sent outside early on and dropped the champ on the announce desk before taking out two tables, setting one up at the ringside. Stratton attacked Nia with a kendo stick before getting a Swanton Bomb in the ring. Nia tossed the champ back outside before putting her through a table with a splash.

Stratton beat the count of ten before chasing Nia up the entrance ramp with a Kendo Stick. Nia turned it around and hit the Stratton with the weapon before the champ sidestepped a big tackle. Nia was hit with a big rolling road case before Stratton set up two tables at the ringside.

Nia drove the champ into the barricades before Stratton got a steel chair and hit Jax with it. Nia got the Annihilator in the ring and then one more with a steel chair before Stratton powerbombed her through a table. Naomi showed up and tried to cash in, but Stratton took her out.

The champ used the briefcase to take Jax down before piling them up for a double moonsault. Nia got back up and Stratton hit her with the briefcase once more, putting her through the two tables at ringside for the win on SmackDown!

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Nia Jax to retain the WWE Women's Championship

Grade: A

John Cena was next and said that he was a winner, while CM Punk was a loser. He called himself a genius and said that Punk could not beat him.

CM Punk showed up with the Word Life entrance theme and came out dressed like the Thuganomics-era John Cena with knuckle dusters that read 'Drug Free'.

Punk said that this was basic Punkanomics and rapped his promo, calling Cena the 'Temu Macklemore.' We got some dubious insults and a Hulk Hogan reference before Punk called Cena out for his work in Hollywood and TV.

Punk even snuck in a Kendrick/Drake reference with Cena too stunned to speak on SmackDown.

The crowd went wild before SmackDown came to a close with Cult of Personality playing.

