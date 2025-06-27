Former WWE champion calls out John Cena; is ambushed

A former WWE champion was ambushed on SmackDown after calling out John Cena. This week's edition of the blue brand was the final show before Night of Champions 2025 tomorrow night in Saudi Arabia.

John Cena will be defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk at the PLE tomorrow night. During tonight's edition of SmackDown, Ron Killings cut a promo in the ring and called out The Cenation Leader.

However, John Cena did not respond to Killings' request, but another star showed up in the ring instead. Aleister Black has had issues with Killings in recent weeks, and he ambushed the former United States Champion during tonight's show. The former AEW star snuck into the ring behind Ron Killings and leveled him with a Black Mass. You can check out Aleister Black's attack in the video below.

Aleister Black was released by WWE in 2021 and spent the past several years in All Elite Wrestling. He exited AEW earlier this year and is currently a member of the SmackDown roster. Black is married to Zelina Vega in real life, who lost the Women's United States Championship to Giulia earlier on tonight's show. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the rivalry between Black and Killings in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

