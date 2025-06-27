Spoiler: New champion crowned on WWE SmackDown

A new WWE champion has been crowned on Friday Night SmackDown. The June 27 edition of the blue brand is currently ongoing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Zelina Vega put the WWE Women's United States Championship on the line against Giulia. The two stars traded rollups in an attempt to score a quick win. The champion took out the challenger with a dive to the outside, going into the commercial break. However, the Japanese star was firmly in control when the action resumed on Netflix.

Vega came back with a Meteora outside the ring. After some back-and-forth, Zelina nailed her opponent with a Code Red. However, Giulia got her feet on the ropes to avoid getting pinned. The 31-year-old then hit the champion with the Northern Lights Bomb to emerge victorious and win her first title on the main roster.

Zelina Vega had won the WWE Women's United States Championship by defeating arch-rival Chelsea Green on the April 25 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. She successfully defended her title against The Hot Mess the following month. The match against Giulia was only Vega's second championship defense.

Giulia joined the blue brand last month. After dominating NXT, the Japanese star has made a strong start to her main roster career by winning the Women's United States Championship. It will be interesting to see who the first challenger to her title will be.

