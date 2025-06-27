CM Punk brings back ghost from John Cena's past on WWE SmackDown

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jun 27, 2025 20:35 GMT
Punk and Cena met face-to-face on SmackDown. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Punk and Cena met face-to-face on SmackDown. [Image credit: WWE.com]

CM Punk hilariously trolled John Cena on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Cena will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against the former AEW star tomorrow at Night of Champions 2025.

Ad

The Second City Saint came to the ring dressed as Cena's old Doctor of Thuganomics persona and poked fun at the 48-year-old by rapping in the ring. CM Punk claimed that Cena had buried more talent than The Undertaker throughout his career and claimed that the legend couldn't wrestle.

Punk claimed that everyone could see John Cena as a "washed-up bum" and suggested that he was a leech for ripping off his pipe bomb promo. Punk then vowed to capture the title from The Cenation Leader tomorrow at Night of Champions to close the promo. This week's SmackDown went off the air with the crowd in Saudi Arabia singing Punk's "Cult of Personality" theme song.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Cena captured the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 earlier this year after Travis Scott got involved in the match.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton will be squaring off in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions, with the winner earning a world title shot at SummerSlam later this year in August. It will be interesting to see if CM Punk can capture the title from John Cena at the PLE tomorrow night.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications