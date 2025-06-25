John Cena's pipebomb was "arguably better" than CM Punk's; former WWE star explains why

WWE legend John Cena has been the talk of the town since he gave CM Punk a taste of his own medicine. Recently, former WWE star Aiden English (aka Matthew Rehwoldt) explained why The Cenation Leader's pipebomb promo was superior to The Straight Edge Superstar's original.

At Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, Cena and Punk will battle for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Ahead of their much-anticipated title encounter, The Last Real Champion ripped off his rival's pipebomb from 14 years ago on this week's SmackDown.

Speaking on the REBOOKED podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt stated that John Cena's "pipebomb" on CM Punk on SmackDown was arguably better than The Second City Saint's original one. He particularly liked how the 17-time World Champion skillfully used wordplay to highlight CM Punk's hypocrisy.

Trending

"This was John Cena's best promo of his heel run. I think it was arguably better than the original pipebomb. I do think so. But part of that is, and I think it is a little unfair, because the 'pipebomb' of [CM] Punk's was like an original, like he kind of threw it out there," Rehwoldt said.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

The TNA commentator added:

"I liked it better because of the way it rifted on it and the way he turned it on its head and made a hypocrite of Punk. All that wordplay was great, but you can't do that without an original to riff on. So, Punk gets credit for laying out the carpet, but Cena gets extra credit for doing it so well with flip arounds and the way he kind of turned the mirror on Punk." [From 01:17:26 to 01:18:20]

Watch the full episode below:

CM Punk responds to John Cena's pipebomb on WWE SmackDown

Following John Cena's attack on last week's show, The Best in the World made his appearance at the SummerSlam Kickoff Show. The former AEW star broke his silence on The Last Real Champion's promo.

CM Punk took a shot at John Cena, noting that the latter 'sold his soul' to The Rock—something that Randy Orton hasn't done.

"John [Cena] said one true real thing last night [in his pipebomb] and that is he's jealous of me, and it doesn't seem to make any sense because he is the Greatest of All Time, right? 17-time World Champion—I don't know if anybody in this room is going to live long enough to see anybody else accomplish that. It could be Randy [Orton]— Randy is probably our best bet. The big difference between Randy and John is Randy didn't sell his soul to The Rock," he said.

Only time will tell if Cena retains his Undisputed WWE Title against Punk in Riyadh on June 28, this Saturday.

Please credit the REBOOKED podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!