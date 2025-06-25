  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • John Cena's pipebomb was "arguably better" than CM Punk's; former WWE star explains why

John Cena's pipebomb was "arguably better" than CM Punk's; former WWE star explains why

By Akash Dhakite
Published Jun 25, 2025 20:14 GMT
CM Punk (left), John Cena (right). [Images via: WWE
CM Punk (left), John Cena (right) [Images via: WWE's X]

WWE legend John Cena has been the talk of the town since he gave CM Punk a taste of his own medicine. Recently, former WWE star Aiden English (aka Matthew Rehwoldt) explained why The Cenation Leader's pipebomb promo was superior to The Straight Edge Superstar's original.

At Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, Cena and Punk will battle for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Ahead of their much-anticipated title encounter, The Last Real Champion ripped off his rival's pipebomb from 14 years ago on this week's SmackDown.

Speaking on the REBOOKED podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt stated that John Cena's "pipebomb" on CM Punk on SmackDown was arguably better than The Second City Saint's original one. He particularly liked how the 17-time World Champion skillfully used wordplay to highlight CM Punk's hypocrisy.

also-read-trending Trending
"This was John Cena's best promo of his heel run. I think it was arguably better than the original pipebomb. I do think so. But part of that is, and I think it is a little unfair, because the 'pipebomb' of [CM] Punk's was like an original, like he kind of threw it out there," Rehwoldt said.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

The TNA commentator added:

"I liked it better because of the way it rifted on it and the way he turned it on its head and made a hypocrite of Punk. All that wordplay was great, but you can't do that without an original to riff on. So, Punk gets credit for laying out the carpet, but Cena gets extra credit for doing it so well with flip arounds and the way he kind of turned the mirror on Punk." [From 01:17:26 to 01:18:20]

Watch the full episode below:

youtube-cover

CM Punk responds to John Cena's pipebomb on WWE SmackDown

Following John Cena's attack on last week's show, The Best in the World made his appearance at the SummerSlam Kickoff Show. The former AEW star broke his silence on The Last Real Champion's promo.

CM Punk took a shot at John Cena, noting that the latter 'sold his soul' to The Rock—something that Randy Orton hasn't done.

"John [Cena] said one true real thing last night [in his pipebomb] and that is he's jealous of me, and it doesn't seem to make any sense because he is the Greatest of All Time, right? 17-time World Champion—I don't know if anybody in this room is going to live long enough to see anybody else accomplish that. It could be Randy [Orton]— Randy is probably our best bet. The big difference between Randy and John is Randy didn't sell his soul to The Rock," he said.

youtube-cover

Only time will tell if Cena retains his Undisputed WWE Title against Punk in Riyadh on June 28, this Saturday.

Please credit the REBOOKED podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Akash Dhakite

Akash Dhakite

Twitter icon

Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.

Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.

From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.

He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian.

Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications