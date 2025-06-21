John Cena drops MASSIVE "pipe bomb" on CM Punk; namedrops former WWE stars in shocking promo

John Cena just dropped a massive "pipe bomb" on CM Punk on SmackDown. He even namedropped a few former WWE stars as he spoke in the ring.

Claudio Castagnoli, Matt Cardona, and Nic Nemeth were mentioned during Cena's promo. At Money in the Bank, R-Truth returned to the WWE and attacked John Cena during his match against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Last week on SmackDown, R-Truth ambushed Cena again, setting up a game. However, Cena hit him with the title, causing a disqualification tonight. CM Punk then came out to attack Cena, but the WWE Champion got the better of him by hitting him with a low blow. He hit Punk with his title two more times before he put him through a table.

As Punk was lying on the mat, Cena grabbed a mic and got on the top turnbuckle and cut a "pipe bomb" on Punk that was similar to the one the Straight Edge Superstar cut on him several years ago. He admitted that Punk is better than him at one thing, and that is being the "greatest bulls***ter in the world."

He also said that the Straight Edge Superstar has conned the people into believing he is the Best in the World. The champ even looked at the camera and namedropped former WWE stars Claudio Castagnoli, Nic Nemeth, and Matt Cardona.

He reminded Punk that he had given him the stage for his pipe bomb over a decade ago. Cena then asked Punk to bring his A-game to Night of Champions, as the mood is starting to change.

It will be interesting to see how CM Punk will retaliate against John Cena.

