CM Punk FINALLY breaks silence on John Cena's pipebomb on WWE SmackDown

John Cena and CM Punk are set to lock horns for the Undisputed WWE Champion next Saturday. Ahead of the title match, The Cenation Leader buried his rival, and now The Second City Saint has broken his silence on the matter.

Ad

On the June 20 episode of SmackDown, Cena delivered a shocking pipebomb promo, effectively giving Punk a taste of his own medicine. Emulating The Straight Edge Superstar's iconic 2011 tirade, The Last Real Champion explicitly broke the fourth wall and fired major shots at his rival.

During an appearance on the SummerSlam Kickoff Show, CM Punk finally broke his silence regarding the 48-year-old's pipebomb. He found it hard to believe Cena's admission of jealousy, considering his record as a 17-time WWE World Champion and "Greatest of All Time." The former AEW star then compared The Franchise Player to Randy Orton, noting that The Viper hadn't 'sold his soul' to The Rock.

Ad

Trending

"John [Cena] said one true real thing last night [in his pipebomb] and that is he's jealous of me, and it doesn't seem to make any sense because he is the Greatest of All Time, right? 17-time World Champion—I don't know if anybody in this room is going to live long enough to see anybody else accomplish that. It could be Randy [Orton]— Randy is probably our best bet. The big difference between Randy and John is Randy didn't sell his soul to The Rock," Punk said. [From 58:28 to 58:55]

Ad

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

You can watch the full show below:

Ad

CM Punk gets into a fight with top WWE star following SmackDown

The SummerSlam Kickoff Show took place live from the Fanatics Fest event on June 21, following SmackDown. The Voice of the Voiceless made an appearance at the event after being laid out by John Cena on the blue brand.

A tense moment unfolded at Fanatics Fest when Punk and Seth Rollins encountered each other. The two WWE Superstars quickly got into a heated exchange, nearly coming to blows before security personnel managed to separate them.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

If Punk beats Cena at Night of Champions PLE in Saudi Arabia, he must be prepared for Rollins possibly cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

If you use the quote above, please credit WWE's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More