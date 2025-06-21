[Watch] CM Punk gets into fight with 39-year-old star at recent WWE event after John Cena's pipebomb on SmackDown

A top WWE Superstar and CM Punk got involved in a physical altercation at a recent event. The company has now shared the video of the near-fight between the two men on their social media.

Ad

The Straight Edge Superstar is slated to compete against John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title at Night of Champions PLE next Saturday. However, on this week's SmackDown, Punk found himself on the receiving end of a brutal assault and a devastating pipebomb from The Cenation Leader.

Meanwhile, WWE shared a video on X /Twitter of Seth Rollins making his entrance at the recent Fanatics Fest event with his Money in the Bank briefcase. However, The Second City Saint suddenly appeared from the crowd, coming face-to-face with the 39-year-old star.

Ad

Trending

An irate Seth Rollins then forcefully shoved the former World Heavyweight Champion multiple times before security and officials quickly intervened, preventing the two arch-rivals from escalating into a full-blown physical altercation. The Visionary then exited the ramp, leaving fans to chant CM Punk's name.

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

You can watch the clip of the incident below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE veteran points out major problem with CM Punk-John Cena segment on SmackDown

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently offered his two cents on the segment featuring The Voice of The Voiceless and The Franchise Player. He discussed this on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown podcast.

According to Vince Russo, CM Punk should have reacted during John Cena's lengthy pipebomb. The former WWE writer claimed that the current wrestling product lacks spontaneity.

Ad

"If I'm CM Punk, bro, this is my livelihood, this is my reputation. This is something I'm all about. Okay, Cena is going on five minutes. Okay, Cena is going on 10 minutes. Cena hits the 12 minute mark, I'm sorry, bro. I'm coming to. Here's what's gotta happen. Punk has got to charge Cena, and they've got to know in the back. Send everybody out. This is what's missing from wrestling, bro. The spontaneity is what's missing from wrestling," Russo said.

Ad

Check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if The Best in the World can defeat The Greatest of All Time at Night of Champions on June 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More