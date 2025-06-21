WWE veteran picks out the only problem with John Cena-CM Punk exchange: "The spontaneity is what's missing" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed CM Punk's beatdown on SmackDown. The star took a vicious Attitude Adjustment from John Cena on the show.
After hitting the AA on his challenger, Cena recreated the pipebomb in the ring. He rehashed some lines from Punk's infamous tirade 14 years ago. He then declared that the Best in the World was no match for the Greatest of All Time.
During a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo felt that Punk should have gotten up when Cena was taking too long with the promo. He felt some improvisation was needed on the part of all parties involved. The veteran writer suggested that Punk could have attacked John after the promo, prompting WWE to send officials into the ring to separate the two men.
"If I'm CM Punk, bro, this is my livelihood, this is my reputation. This is something I'm all about. Okay, Cena is going on five minutes. Okay, Cena is going on 10 minutes. Cena hits the 12 minute mark, I'm sorry, bro. I'm coming to. Here's what's gotta happen. Punk has got to charge Cena, and they've got to know in the back. Send everybody out. This is what's missing from wrestling, bro. The spontaneity is what's missing from wrestling." [From 14:46 onwards]
After the beating he took this week, CM Punk will have a point to prove when he walks down the ramp to face John Cena at Night of Champions. It will be interesting to see which of these wrestling veterans comes out on top at the premium live event.
While using the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.