WWE veteran picks out the only problem with John Cena-CM Punk exchange: "The spontaneity is what's missing" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed CM Punk's beatdown on SmackDown. The star took a vicious Attitude Adjustment from John Cena on the show.

Ad

After hitting the AA on his challenger, Cena recreated the pipebomb in the ring. He rehashed some lines from Punk's infamous tirade 14 years ago. He then declared that the Best in the World was no match for the Greatest of All Time.

During a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo felt that Punk should have gotten up when Cena was taking too long with the promo. He felt some improvisation was needed on the part of all parties involved. The veteran writer suggested that Punk could have attacked John after the promo, prompting WWE to send officials into the ring to separate the two men.

Ad

Trending

"If I'm CM Punk, bro, this is my livelihood, this is my reputation. This is something I'm all about. Okay, Cena is going on five minutes. Okay, Cena is going on 10 minutes. Cena hits the 12 minute mark, I'm sorry, bro. I'm coming to. Here's what's gotta happen. Punk has got to charge Cena, and they've got to know in the back. Send everybody out. This is what's missing from wrestling, bro. The spontaneity is what's missing from wrestling." [From 14:46 onwards]

Ad

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Ad

After the beating he took this week, CM Punk will have a point to prove when he walks down the ramp to face John Cena at Night of Champions. It will be interesting to see which of these wrestling veterans comes out on top at the premium live event.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More