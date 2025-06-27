Jimmy Uso refuses offer to align with his brother on WWE SmackDown; slaps him

Jimmy Uso refused his brother's offer on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. Tonight's show aired live from Saudi Arabia and was the final show ahead of Night of Champions 2025.

Ad

Uso battled JC Mateo in a singles match tonight on WWE SmackDown. Solo Sikoa was ringside for the bout and kept getting involved. Sikoa provided a distraction, and Mateo was able to capitalize. The latter connected with a massive slam on Jimmy Uso for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Solo Sikoa tried to patch things up with his real-life brother and offered Uso a hug. Jimmy Uso responded by slapping Sikoa across the face. Mateo attacked Uso from behind, and United States Champion Jacob Fatu rushed to the ring for the save.

Ad

Trending

Fatu attacked Sikoa, but the former North American Champion retreated out of the ring. The former MLW star then hit JC Mateo with a Moonsault and had a moment with Uso in the ring. Sikoa attempted to attack Fatu from behind, but Uso saved him by connecting with a Superkick. Fatu and Uso showed each other respect to end the segment.

Expand Tweet

Jacob Fatu will be defending the United States Championship against Solo Sikoa tomorrow at WWE Night of Champions. Only time will tell which star leaves the PLE as the reigning champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!