Former WWE champion demands match with John Cena; Nick Aldis responds

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is slated to defend his title against CM Punk tomorrow at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. However, a popular star demanded a match with The Cenation Leader on the ongoing edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

In a backstage segment, multi-time WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth interrupted Aleister Black's conversation with General Managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce. The 53-year-old stated that he wanted to go up against Cena. The RAW GM tried to calm him down, but to no effect.

On the other hand, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis noted that the 17-time WWE World Champion was in the arena to confront CM Punk ahead of their upcoming match. However, Truth remained firm with his stance and even teased going after John Cena while he left the frame.

You can check out the backstage segment in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Instead of resuming his conversation with the General Managers, Aleister Black followed R-Truth, hinting at a potential confrontation with the latter. He was slated to wrestle Kit Wilson last week on SmackDown before Truth attacked the Pretty Deadly member before the match. Black followed Truth to the ring and took him out with the Black Mass and stated that the two stars were now even.

John Cena and CM Punk will be face-to-face later during the show. It will be interesting to see if R-Truth comes out one more time to go after his "childhood hero."

