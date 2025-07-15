3 AEW stars who could defeat Mercedes Mone for the TBS Title

Mercedes Mone has been thriving as an AEW box office attraction since arriving in the promotion in March 2024. The CEO won the TBS Championship in her first AEW match and embarked on a remarkable winning streak, defeating stars such as Britt Baker, Mina Shirakawa, Harley Cameron, and Jamie Hayter, to name a few.

However, the former WWE Superstar's momentum was derailed in perhaps her biggest match in All Elite Wrestling so far this past weekend at All In. Following her win in the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Mone earned the right to challenge "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW World Championship at All In Texas.

Despite a valiant effort, a Storm Zero from the top rope by The Timeless One ended her undefeated streak in singles matches. Moreover, Mone's invincible aura has also been broken by this loss, indicating that she may lose her TBS Title soon. Here are the top three contenders who may benefit from dethroning Mercedes Mone:

#3. Athena

While Mercedes Mone had a heartbreaking night at All In Texas, her former rival, Athena, had her first big stadium moment in front of her hometown crowd. The record-shattering ROH Women's World Champion outlasted an array of top competitors to win the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match and earn a guaranteed shot at the AEW Women's World Championship.

The Fallen Angel may want to pursue the path of Mercedes Mone and increase her belt collection. With the ROH Women's World Title and a guaranteed AEW Women's World Championship match in her hands, Athena could shift her focus to the TBS Title and avenge the loss she suffered at the hands of The CEO in the semi-final of the Women's Hart Foundation Tournament a few months ago.

#2. Thekla

AEW fans had been anticipating the arrival of top independent star, Thekla, to the company for some time. The wait was finally over when The Toxic Spider made her surprise debut in the promotion on the May 28, 2025, episode of Dynamite and laid out Jamie Hayter to make a huge statement.

While she failed to win the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In, Thekla displayed an excellent showing. Given the immediate impact of Thekla on All Elite Wrestling programming, Tony Khan might strap the rocket to her back and have her defeat top star Mercedes Mone for the TBS Title in what would be a massive shocker.

#1. Megan Bayne could become the new AEW TBS Champion

Megan Bayne has proven herself to be a dominant and captivating AEW star since her debut for the company on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage in January 2025. Her impressive stature, physical shape, and in-ring acumen have garnered the attention of fans.

The Megasus has already competed for the Women's World Title. She put up a valiant effort in that match despite coming up short.

Regardless, the 27-year-old has been a massive hit in All Elite Wrestling thus far. With a feud and a possible win over Mercedes Mone, she could cement herself as a top player in the women's division. In doing so, Bayne would capture her first title in the Jacksonville-based promotion. It will be interesting to see if that happens.

