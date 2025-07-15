Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) immediate future revealed after AEW All In setback

Mercedes Mone's roaring momentum came to a crashing halt at AEW All In: Texas. The CEO suffered her first singles loss in the company. Despite that, her immediate future will see her defend one of her titles in a top showdown.

The current TBS Champion squared off against "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. It was nothing short of a blockbuster match that captivated the fans in attendance for All In. While the CEO left it all inside the squared circle, it was Toni Storm who became the one to end her 411-day undefeated singles winning streak and retain the world title at All In.

While Mercedes Mone had a heartbreaking night in Texas, she will need to shift her focus towards an upcoming title match. As announced by Rev Pro, Mone will defend her Undisputed British Women's Championship against Safire Reed, who won a four-woman tournament to become the No.1 contender to her title, at the Summer Sizzler event on July 25.

Mone won the championship back at the NJPW x CMLL x AEW Wrestle Dynasty supercard on January 5, 2025. She defeated Mina Shirakawa in a 'Title vs Title' match to win the championship and has held it so far as part of her belt collection, which might be in danger considering she already endured a big match loss.

Mercedes Mone broke her silence after losing at AEW All In Texas

Despite losing the title showdown to Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone delivered a lifetime performance. The two competitors competed in a dream match that exceeded expectations and brought true meaning to the term 'women's wrestling.' Following her defeat, the CEO broke her silence to show her spirit and sent out a message via her X/Twitter.

"This is a cheers to women's wrestling," Mercedes said.

While Mone failed in her quest to win the AEW Women's World Title, she remains the TBS Champion in All Elite Wrestling, along with holding other major titles. So it remains to be seen what the future holds for her next.

