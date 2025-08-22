3 AEW Stars Who Could Take a Break After Forbidden Door 2025

Forbidden Door is one of AEW's biggest pay-per-views of the year. It's the one time a year that stars from the Jacksonville-based promotion compete against NJPW talent in dream matches. This PPV was instrumental in AEW forging a strong relationship with NJPW over the years. This year's edition is set to take place on August 24 at The O2 Arena in London, England. Several high-stakes matches have been announced for the show. However, some of the talent are working through injuries and will need some time off. Here are three AEW stars who could take a break after Forbidden Door.#3. Jon MoxleyIn many ways, Jon Moxley has been the face of AEW ever since he joined the promotion. He has held the World Title a record four times and is featured prominently on TV. Mox has rarely taken any time off and has been part of almost every major show.However, given his workload as of late, it wouldn't be surprising if Tony Khan decides to give his top star some much-needed time off. With Mox being out of the World Title picture, there isn't much to do for him after Forbidden Door. Hence, it would be best for his character if he took time off and came back after a few months.#2. Swerve StricklandSwerve Strickland has been involved in some of the most violent matches in AEW over the past 18 months. He feuded with Hangman Page in a long, brutal rivalry and then feuded with The Death Riders and The Young Bucks. He will now challenge Kazuchika Okada for the Unified Championship at Forbidden Door.It was recently reported that Swerve has been competing with a torn meniscus that he's had since 2019. As a result, he could end up having to get surgery. The Realest One was reportedly supposed to take time off after All In: Texas, but that didn't end up happening. Hence, it is more likely that he will take some much-needed time off after this weekend.#1. Will Ospreay Could be Written Off TV at Forbidden DoorWill Ospreay is one of AEW's standout performers in the ring. He has delivered exceptional matches at every opportunity. However, Ospreay is also wrestling through some injuries.This week on Dynamite, The Aerial Assassin admitted that he wasn't medically cleared to compete, but he was going to anyway at Forbidden Door. Therefore, this PPV presents the perfect opportunity for Ospreay to be taken out and written off TV. He can take time off for a few months and return when he has fully recovered.