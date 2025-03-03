3 AEW stars who would have been perfect opponents for heel John Cena

The global juggernaut of wrestling, WWE, pulled the trigger on one of the most unthinkable bookings ever when John Cena went rogue and cemented his heel turn at the Elimination Chamber Premier Live this past weekend. The Cenation Leader emerged victorious in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41, where he will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The American Nightmare came out to congratulate him, but he was confronted by The Rock, who sought Rhodes' answer to his offer. When Cody refused The Final Boss' offer, he made a throat-clash gesture to Cena, who shocked the world and hit Rhodes with a low blow before further assaulting the champion to cement his heel turn.

While the speculations have already begun on how the Road to WrestleMania 41 will progress from here on, another interesting discussion could be top-tier matches between heel John Cena and certain AEW stars.

So here are the three top All Elite Wrestling stars who would have been perfect opponents for heel John Cena:

#3. Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is one of the greatest wrestling stars in the entire world who has shockingly never competed in WWE. The Best Bout Machine has the ability to deliver some of the greatest showdowns inside the squared circle, and one of his greatest performances could have come against John Cena.

However, things would have turned interesting in this scenario now that John Cena is a "Bad, Bad Man." So a match between heel Cena and Omega, who is garnering babyface reactions in AEW today, would have been one of the biggest and most interesting matches of all time.

#2. Jon Moxley

During Cena's prime, Jon Moxley was one of the top WWE Superstars. The erstwhile Dean Ambrose collided with the Hollywood star multiple times inside the squared circle during his time in the Stamford-based company. But today's scenario looks completely different than it did back in the day.

The Purveyor of Violence has risen to become one of the top attractions in AEW, while John Cena has embraced the dark side for the first time in WWE. A dream showdown between the highly accomplished AEW World Champion Moxley and heel Cena would have been legendary right from the start to the end. Moreover, it could have possibly been contested in a No Holds Barred type bout for both aggressive stars to unleash themselves on each other completely.

#1. Cope (FKA Edge) had a legendary rivalry with John Cena in WWE

The rivalry between John Cena and Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, was one of the most iconic feuds in WWE history. However, every time they crossed paths, the erstwhile Edge portrayed the role of a heel, while Cena was a babyface. But today, things are entirely different.

The Rated-R Superstar is currently a part of AEW and has been seen as more of a babyface during his second coming in wrestling. On the other hand, Cena finally embraced years of hate and disrespect and cemented his heel turn at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

At this stage of their respective careers, a heel Cena vs. babyface Cope would have been a very different and highly intriguing match to watch at a major show.

