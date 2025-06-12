3 AEW stars whose retirement will make fans cry

AEW has some of the most popular and talented stars on the planet on its roster. Hence, they often use the tagline 'where the best wrestle.' Many of the company's talent have formed a strong relationship with the fan base, but it should also be noted that many of the promotion's top stars are nearing the end of their careers.

Hence, in this article, let's take a look at three stars whose retirement will make fans cry.

#3. Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is one of the founding fathers of AEW. Without him and The Elite, the Jacksonville-based promotion wouldn't exist. Omega became a major star in Japan, where he wrestled for New Japan Pro Wrestling. He was known as "The Best Bout Machine" in the promotion and had some of the best matches of his career during this time. His most notable feud was against Kazuchika Okada. Their matches would be forever regarded as some of the greatest of all time. After his time in NJPW, he founded All Elite Wrestling, where he is an EVP and also an active competitor. He is also the current International Champion.

Omega has developed a strong relationship with his fans, who turn up in large numbers to see him perform. Given that Omega is 41 years old, time is not on his side, and he could announce his retirement within the next couple of years. Needless to say, this announcement will cause a lot of fans to shed tears.

#2. Cope

WWE fans will remember Cope as Edge. That's because the Rated R Superstar first made a name for himself in the Stamford-based promotion. He started as a tag team wrestler with Christian Cage before he successfully transitioned into a singles star. Cope proved that he had the charisma and personality to become a top star in the WWE. He went an extra step further and established himself as one of the greatest heels in WWE history.

After a storied run in the sports entertainment juggernaut, the former Edge did the unthinkable and joined All Elite Wrestling in 2023. Since joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, he has found some success and even won the TNT Championship. Though he managed to come out of his first retirement, which lasted between 2011 and 2020, it's no surprise that he might be only a few years away from hanging up his boots for good. And when he officially makes the announcement, there's no doubt that his fans will be upset.

#1. Bryan Danielson's retirement will upset a lot of AEW fans

Bryan Danielson also joined AEW after a successful run in WWE. Danielson was able to find success during his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He hinted in 2023 that he would end his in-ring career in 2024. Following this announcement, he had an incredible run and even captured the AEW World Championship at All In last year. He then announced that he would step away from the ring after losing the title at the 2024 AEW WrestleDream PPV. Since then, he has not been seen on TV.

Although Bryan Danielson did say that he was stepping away from the ring and even hinted at retirement, he has not made any official announcement, leaving fans hopeful that he will return to the ring soon. However, when the American Dragon finally announces his retirement, it will leave a lot of fans heartbroken.

It will be a sad day for wrestling fans when any of these three AEW stars announces their retirement.

