3 AEW wrestlers CM Punk has had legitimate heat with, and 2 he loves

Since his arrival to AEW a few short months ago, CM Punk has managed to once again become one of the most talked-about wrestlers currently working. Though absent for seven years from the world of pro wrestling, the Straight Edge Superstar has made a triumphant return, showing virtually no ring rust during his time away from the ring.

As fantastic as CM Punk's run in AEW has been, a veteran performer like him has had his fair share of conflicts with some fellow talent. Sometimes, these backstage feuds would be of a professional nature.

Other times, they seemingly blur the lines between onscreen rivalries and personal ones, with wrestlers making some very barbed comments about one another.

Here are three AEW wrestlers CM Punk has had some personal issues with, and two wrestlers that he absolutely loves.

#5. Has had heat with AEW's Eddie Kingston

CM Punk's feud with Eddie Kingston has been one of Punk's most entertaining AEW rivalries so far. Both wrestlers are unbelievably talented on the mic, resulting in some fantastic promos in the ring. However, Eddie Kingston has since revealed his personal problems with Punk both before and after their feud.

According to Kingston, The Mad King felt disrespected by Punk and various other wrestling veterans. Kingston also said that their promos together were largely truthful, with Kingston saying he and Punk were saying things they really meant. Kingston also said that their highly physical match at Full Gear was them "really fighting," and that they did not shake hands afterwards.

It's unknown whether Kingston is just maintaining kayfabe or not, but judging from how personal the comments between the two were, it's likely some element of truth bled into their rivalry.

