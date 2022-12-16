3 AEW/WWE Superstars Mandy Rose is friends with in real-life

Mandy Rose was recently released from WWE, which could now make AEW a possible destination for the former champ.

Mandy Rose enjoyed a 413-day reign as the NXT Women's Champion. She dropped the title to Roxanne Perez on the latest episode of NXT. Shortly after, she was released due to WWE's concerns over the adult content the former champion was posting.

With the rise of AEW, there is a lot of overlap when it comes to talent in both companies. Let's look at three stars in WWE and AEW that Mandy Rose is friends with in real-life.

#3. Mandy Rose is very close to WWE Superstar Sonya Deville

In July earlier this year, Sonya Devilla appeared in an interview and discussed her first impression and current relationship with the former leader of Toxic Attraction.

"We just instantly hit it off. I saw Mandy from across the room, and I'll never forget she had this like Barbie pink outfit, like plat blonde hair, and I was like 'I gotta go over and introduce myself to this girl'... you know, I was judging a book by its cover, and I thought she was gonna be a little pretentious, a little stuck up, a little bit of a Diva... But we just had this like initial connection and we hit it off and we've been like sisters and best friends ever since."

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose were contestants on Tough Enough before making their official debut in 2017 as part of Absolution. In the years that followed, they feuded and teamed up numerous times.

However, as the former MMA star said in her interview, they are best friends and have even opened a donut shop together.

#2. Saraya sent her love to Mandy Rose after her release

Fire and Desire, together with Paige, took on Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James in what ended up being Saraya's last ever match in WWE. The latter sent her love to the recently released NXT star.

“Love you sister @WWE_MandyRose,” – Saraya tweeted.

Saraya made her in-ring return at Full Gear 2022. She defeated Britt Baker and will face the Dentist and Jamie Hayter in a tag team match next month. If Mandy Rose joins AEW, Tony Khan could revisit that partnership.

#1. Mandy Rose and Otis have been friends since NXT

Spencer Love | @LoveWrestlingCA @SpennyLove Shocked on the Mandy Rose front.



Her NXT run was terrific, and by my money, her run with Otis is one of the best stories in years. Shocked on the Mandy Rose front.Her NXT run was terrific, and by my money, her run with Otis is one of the best stories in years. https://t.co/Z3eQFY0FxE

The former Absolution member's on-screen romance with Otis became a popular part of WWE programming, with fans heavily invested in the storyline that also involved Dolph Ziggler.

While the storyline ended, they have been friends since their NXT days.

“Otis and I go way back to NXT and we’ve been friends since NXT, so it’s very nice to know the person pretty well. You feel comfortable and I think it comes off more natural on TV as well, which is cool. He’s obviously just so funny. I’m always trying to keep a straight face – and when we’re not working together as well!” (h/t: 411Mania)

Otis went on to win the Money in the Bank briefcase but lost it to The Miz before he could cash it in. With Mandy out of the company, it is unlikely we will see this romance reignited on-screen.

