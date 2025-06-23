3 Big AEW returns that can happen during Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page at All In 2025

Jon Moxley and Hangman Page will face each other one-on-one for the fifth time at AEW All In: Texas. In their previous four bouts, they have each secured two victories. While their past matches had championships on the line, it seems the upcoming match has many more things at stake.

Ad

AEW has managed to build it as one of the biggest matches. On one hand, Jon Moxley's victory could reinforce their dominance. On the other hand, The Cowboy must complete his redemption for his fans and family who haven't left his back after all the dark places he has been through to.

Since Jon Moxley won the AEW World Championship, he has made many enemies. Could his actions over the past few months cost him the title, or has he planned a bigger surprise at All In? Let’s take a look at some of the stars who could blow the roof off Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, when they return to AEW at All In.

Ad

Trending

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

#3. Cope could return and topple Jon Moxley

Cope and Jon Moxley faced off multiple times earlier this year. Despite The Rated-R Superstar's best efforts, he couldn't take the AEW World Championship from The Purveyor of Violence. At Revolution, Christian Cage cashed in his world title shot and made Cope vs. Moxley a Triple Threat contest. Unfortunately, The Patriarch tapped out to Moxley.

Ad

At Dynasty, FTR betrayed the former TNT Champion, and the latter hasn't been seen since. Although Cope still has unfinished business with Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, he is expected to return at All In and help Hangman Page win the AEW World Championship.

#2. A returning Death Rider could even the odds at All In

A crucial member of the Death Riders has been missing for the past two months. PAC, one of the most vicious stars, injured his ankle in April while facing Swerve Strickland on Dynamite. According to multiple reports, the recovery time for the injury was three to four months, which suggests he might be back at All In.

Ad

Ad

Currently, The Opps, Swerve Strickland, and Will Ospreay have outnumbered the Death Riders. While these stars could defeat the Death Riders at All In, PAC could make a surprise return and increase Moxley's chances of retaining.

#1. Darby Allin could finally complete his revenge

Among all of Jon Moxley's victims, Darby Allin has suffered the most. The Purveyor of Violence took away his world title opportunity and defeated Bryan Danielson. The Relentless star tried his best to take down the entire faction but failed each time. In the last episode of Rampage in December, the stable brutally attacked him and wrote him off TV as he had to climb Mount Everest.

Ad

Ad

Darby Allin finally accomplished his quest to climb the mountain last month. Now that he is free to return, the best possible stage for his comeback could be All In. Jon Moxley losing the AEW World Championship due to Darby would be a fitting conclusion to The Relentless star's revenge story.

It will be interesting to see which among the above stars return at All In.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More