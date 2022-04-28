3 Big Takeaways from AEW Dynamite (April 27, 2022)

AEW Dynamite originated from the birthplace of American independence - Philadelphia - for this week's episode. The show started off hot and provided a lot of mini-explosions that seemingly rang The Liberty Bell a few times during the two-hour broadcast.

The AEW stars were en fuego on the night (so much so that someone caught a fireball to the face), and the show really moved along at a quick rate. There were lots of exciting segments that made the two-hour-long episode seem to just fly by.

With so many positive moments in a very strong program, it's hard to pick which was the best. But here are three things that really stuck out in the latest edition of AEW Dynamite.

#3 Wardlow and Lance Archer put on a really good, 'big man' match

A lot of scrap iron was being thrown around the ring in this one, as AEW continues to put more emphasis on the big men in the promotion.

As has been customary lately, Wardlow had to come to the ring accompanied by security with handcuffs on, and with no theme music. These are the stipulations that MJF has laid out as part of the contract he has with Wardlow. He's used every opportunity to humiliate his former charge.

No humiliation in the world will stop Wardlow from climbing to superstardom, and he picked up another victory in this one.

However, Lance Archer looked terrific as well and deserves more TV time going forward. These two give credibility to having a legitimate heavyweight division in All Elite Wrestling.

Later on, Maxwell Jacob Friedman cut a promo that basically revealed that Wardlow will take on IMPACT Wrestling star W. Morrissey next week. The forbidden door swings open again, as the big man will have to face another task in his journey to get to MJF.

#2 Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky for the AEW TNT Championship defied gravity and expectations

In the main event of the night, Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky continued their feud over the TNT title with an astounding ladder match that was even better than could be expected.

Both men are known for their ability to work high above the ring, but they started off with some good, old-fashioned brawling. Sky took early advantage, brutalizing Guevara in the opening minutes.

The Spanish God would soon reverse fortunes, and the two men started working the ladder like it was a musical instrument and they were part of the orchestra. Even Tay Conti and Paige VanZant got involved in what turned out be a wild encounter.

Sky would eventually prevail in this one, climbing the ladder following some insane spots. He's now a two-time TNT Champion and is really coming into his own as a singles performer. There should be big things ahead for him in AEW.

Even though he came out without his title, it was a great performance for Guevara. He works so well as a heel, especially with Conti by his side.

He's progressing well in this new stage of his career, and that's one of the reasons he was chosen as one of the 'four pillars' of the promotion a couple of years ago. He's clearly a bona fide star in All Elite Wrestling.

#1 The Owen Hart Cup qualifying match between Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler was a thing of beauty

The current ROH and AAA Tag Team Champions were determined to turn their one-on-one encounter into an all-out tribute to Owen Hart and the Hart family. They ended up succeeding in so many ways.

A lot of great catch-as-catch-can style wrestling in this one, reminiscent of the blending of international styles that was taught for decades in the Hart Family Dungeon. It didn't hurt to have CM Punk in for guest commentary for this clash, because he really got into it and added to the action with his analysis.

For two guys who wrestle primarily as partners, FTR displayed their singles skills in this one. Lots of counters and near falls made this a perfect 'thank you' to the late legend, with Dax Harwood coming out on top in the end when he reversed an inside cradle. He will now move on to the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

After the match, the two partners exchanged an embrace for a hard-fought encounter and a great moment in AEW history.

This is what pro wrestling is truly all about. It was an outstanding match for the members of FTR and an amazing memory for the fans.

Everything is lining up in All Elite Wrestling for their huge Double or Nothing card coming up on May 29 in Las Vegas. If tonight's Dynamite is any indication, it should be a can't-miss event.

What did you think of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

