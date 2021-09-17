3 Big Takeaways from AEW Dynamite (September 15th, 2021)

As AEW prepares to invade New York and fill Arthur Ashe Stadium next week, they had an electric show on Wednesday night to build things up.

The roster is now so fortified that it seems as if AEW can do no wrong. They are finally stringing together a great run of programming that's had a very few hiccups. The show will never be perfect - of course - but it's reaching heights that many critics and naysayers never thought it would.

Recent additions such as CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Brian Danielson have really given AEW a shot in the arm, and their audience has responded. The building was on fire in New Jersey this week.

Here are three things that stuck out about another fantastic episode of AEW Dynamite:

#3 - Adam Cole has clearly made the right decision by signing with AEW, and his in-ring debut showed why.

Despite being technically considered a heel, the crowd cheered on Adam Cole in his win over Frankie Kazarian. And in a post-match promo, they hung on to every word.

Cole had accomplished everything there was to in NXT, and had seen several other stars off WWE's third brand get used when they were 'promoted' to either SmackDown or RAW.

This is a much better environment for him, and it appears he may be headed to a quick feud with either Christian Cage or Jungle Boy, before heading on to bigger things.

#2 - MJF continues to cut scalding hot promos.

When AEW first launched, Maxwell Jacob Friedman stood out as a potential star, but was still unproven.

In the nearly two years since, he's developed into probably AEW's best on the mic. He's absolutely fearless while cutting a promo, and even went as far as addressing the late Brian Pillman by pretending to look down and talk to him from hell.

While this may be offensive to some, it's really just old school heat-building that only serves to progress his feud with Brian Pillman Jr.

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. MJF will only serve to elevate the babyface, as Friedman will likely just keep getting more brutal. He's dragged an entire family's name through the mud, and it looks like this may even be a long-term rivalry.

Considering the incredibly personal nature of this war of words, an ultimate victory by Pillman - and MJF getting what's coming to him - MUST happen.

#1 - Some might say it's too soon to put the AEW World title on Bryan Danielson, but the fans seem to already want it.

Danielson and Kenny Omega will square off in a non-title match next week at AEW Grand Slam. However, the stars seem to be aligning for the American Dragon to eventually capture the belt.

At least that's what looks to be on the horizon. Probably at Full Gear in November.

It might be considered "hotshot booking" to give AEW's newest member the gold in just a matter of a few weeks, but Danielson is so highly respected that it may not matter.

Kenny Omega has been a great champion for AEW, but there's whispers that he needs some time off to nurse some nagging injuries. It only seems logical to switch the promotion's highest prize to the American Dragon.

The match-up itself should be fantastic, featuring two of the world's greatest performers. If Danielson secures a victory in New York, it's almost a sure bet that he will be the man to take the strap from the Best Bout Machine.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was exceptional, as it sets up a huge event in New York next week. But before they took the opportunity to take a bite out of the Big Apple, they made sure to light up New Jersey first.

The train keeps steaming along for pro wrestling's hottest promotion. We'll see what happens next Wednesday, when it rolls into The City That Never Sleeps.

