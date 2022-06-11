3 Big Takeaways from AEW Rampage (June 10, 2022)

The latest edition of AEW Rampage was taped this week after airing live last Friday. The show was also back in its normal time slot, so it felt more like Friday Night Theater once again.

AEW is in a bit of a transition stage at this point, coming off a wildly successful Double or Nothing event last month and heading towards the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26.

This Rampage was what some in the business might refer to as a 'maintenance show.' It served its purpose and spotlighted talent, but no really earth-shattering occurrences took place.

Having said that, it was still a fun-filled hour of wrestling and definitely worth the time invested. Here are three things that really stood out on this episode of AEW Rampage:

#3 Jake Hager is a proficient pro wrestler and fighter, but he always looks a bit awkward in the ring

It may be Hager's height, but he always looks gangly and loose in the squared circle. It's like he's all over the place.

Obviously, he's a well-trained amateur grappler and a former world champion in pro wrestling. He's also a legitimate combat fighter, so there's no questioning his skills or strength. They're off the charts.

Hager would lose to Eddie Kingston on this week's show, and it almost feels like he's completely lost in the shuffle right now. He's not a big talker like Kingston or Chris Jericho. His wrestling also isn't as aesthetically pleasing as aerial artists like The Young Bucks or Scorpio Sky.

Hager has value but has been marred by acting mostly as a bodyguard type for Chris Jericho. Hopefully, Tony Khan finds a better role for him.

#2 Kris Statlander has evolved a lot as a character and can be taken more seriously now

While the 'Girl from Another Planet' gimmick was cool, it also got a little cartoonish at times. Kris Statlander herself has said that she was switching up her character a bit to be more serious.

She grabbed a win this week over Red Velvet and looked physically dominant. With her size, she can overpower just about any other woman in the promotion.

Statlander has continued to improve week in and week out. We could see her have a TBS title reign sometime in the near future.

She's always had the potential to be a dominant force in AEW. Now it seems as if she's found the clarity to take that next step.

#1 It's still strange to see FTR being cheered by the AEW audience, but they've certainly earned it

While their characters haven't changed too much, seeing a kinder, gentler FTR has to warm the hearts of AEW fans. Their switchover to becoming babyfaces was completely organic. This was mostly because the audience loved their throwback style and old-school approach.

The pair are natural heels, but Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have recently been drinking in the cheers of an adoring audience. The duo are also fulfilling the destiny that they should have in WWE.

Everything Harwood and Wheeler are doing right now, they could have done under Vince McMahon's watch. Instead, the sports entertainment company had plans to showcase them as a comedy tag team. Based on fans' approval rating of FTR? These guys are bona fide stars.

