WWE Rumors - Original 2020 Plans for The Revival possibly revealed

A Blast from the Past was in their Future (Pic Source: WWE)

The Revival have not been seen on WWE programming in recent weeks. They were reportedly meant to be part of the WWE Elimination Chamber Tag Team Title Match but were replaced by Lucha House Party. In a recent report meanwhile, it was suggested that WWE has stopped paying the pair, or at the least, their pay has been reduced.

Their reduced pay was due to The Revival exceeding their downside guarantees, even though they are not choosing to remain at home. It's been rumored for a while that the former Tag Team Champions are possibly headed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Recent rumors also have brought up the fact there is an ongoing battle related to trademarks between them and WWE. That report also suggests that the duo is on their way out of the company.

Scott Dawson's deal is up in a month while Dash Wilder has had ten weeks tacked on to his WWE contract since he lost time due to injuries. The team has not had a consistent run on WWE TV, but have mostly featured in comedy angles when we have seen them.

Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is now reporting that while the pair are essentially being told to stay at home, WWE had other plans for them. The team would have returned to SmackDown in a comedy routine where they would have impersonated Tag Teams of the past. Meltzer wrote: (H/T Cultaholic)

"It's expected The Revival is done and that they aren't going to do a gimmick where they would be doing a comedy act mimicking tag teams of the past which was seemingly meant to bury them."

Assuming that both men leave WWE in the next couple of months, will they head to AEW? Will they head to another company? Only time will tell in the weeks and months to come.