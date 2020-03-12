WWE Rumors - Top talent may have had their pay stopped or cut amid contractual disputes

Vince McMahon

The exit of one of the top tag teams from WWE has seemingly taken a step further this week thanks to an astonishing twist.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, the former RAW and Friday Night SmackDown tag team champions known as The Revival, have reportedly been looking to depart Vince McMahon’s company as their contracts edge towards a conclusion.

The pair haven’t featured on WWE television for some time and were notable absentees from the company’s latest pay-per-view event, Elimination Chamber, this past weekend.

Recent rumors stated that Wilder and Dawson are currently at home having “time off”, with the pair’s deals with WWE drawing to a conclusion. While Dawson is set to become a free agent within the next month, Wilder will follow suit ten weeks later having had his terms extended due to time out with injury.

Quite apart from living a luxury life without the work, though, reports now indicate that the popular pair – who are likely to be a popular choice for rival wrestling organization All Elite Wrestling (AEW) – have had their pay from WWE stopped or drastically reduced, owing to the fact they have already exceeded the downside of their guaranteed financial pay.

While this is more than likely to be something reasonably routine for talent who are not being used ahead of a possible exit rather than anything more sinister, it’s understandable that many may view this as another huge sign that The Revival could be on their way out.

The former NXT tag team champions, it is said, are still hoping to exit “amicably” from WWE as and when their departure is confirmed.