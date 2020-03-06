WWE Rumors - Possible backstage update on The Revival's contract status

The Revival could be on their way out. (Pic Source: WWE)

The Revival haven't been on WWE TV for a while. More so, they're not going to be involved in the WWE Elimination Chamber match this coming weekend. According to Fightful Select, this is due to the fact that they are both "at home." Neither Scott Dawson or Dash Wilder has requested any time off.

Dawson's deal is up in roughly a month while Wilder's has 10 weeks tacked on. To add to the intrigue of this story, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter via WhatCulture is reporting that both men are planning to leave the company as soon as their contracts expire.

To be clear on their departure dates, Meltzer estimates that Dawson's contract could expire in April or May while Dash's deal could expire in May or June, owing to time lost due to injury.

Moreover, there's apparently new friction between the team and WWE. The company has attempted to file trademarks relating to the team such as "The Mechanics" and the "No Flips, Just Fists" slogan.

On the other hand, The Revival have also filed several trademarks which include "#FTR," "FTRKO," "Shatter Machine," "Top Guys," and "Say Yeah." Interestingly enough, they have also filed for "No Flips, Just Fits".

Therefore, this is possibly part of their ongoing legal battle over the rights of certain names or trademarks related to the team.

Is The Revival headed to AEW?

There is no clear answer to this. The Young Bucks have said in the past that they would like to wrestle The Revival and the team have been hinted at on 'Being The Elite' in the past. Considering that the AEW Roster has some of the best tag teams in wrestling like The Lucha Bros, Private Party, Proud 'n' Powerful, etc., it's not outside the realm of possibility.