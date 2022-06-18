3 Big Takeaways from AEW Rampage (June 17, 2022)

This week's episode of AEW Rampage concluded the promotion's Road Rager week in Gateway City - St. Louis, Missouri. While the rest of the professional wrestling world was reeling about stories of Jeff Hardy's recent DUI arrest and whatever is going on now with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Rampage gave us a break from the controversies.

The company is only a little over a week away from the Forbidden Door pay-per-view and the card, and AEW has been a little haphazard in putting the show together. It finally started to take shape this week, with an explosive episode of Dynamite on Wednesday.

Having said that, let's take a look at how Rampage continued the march to Chicago on June 26 and the three things that stood out about the show.

#3 The Gunn Club is for real

Billy Gunn's sons, Colten and Austin, definitely got their dad's superior genetics, as you can tell these two are naturally gifted athletes. Having said that, they have obviously spent a lot of time in the gym and on the mat as well. They are future stars as a tag team, and just need some time to gain a little more experience.

They teamed up with Max Caster to defeat Bear Country and Leon Ruff in a trios match, as the comical storyline continues with Caster. Their walk to the ring together (and the crowd participation that goes along with it) is worth the price of admission.

Under the guidance of their father, they have also embraced their comical side, and the fact that the audience refers to them as 'The *ss Boys'. It's a built-in comedy gimmick with two terrific performers. Between their bloodline, good looks and pure talent, the two will be entertaining the audience for years to come.

#2 The eventual battle between Athena and Jade Cargill for the TBS title will be great for AEW's women's division

Athena has emerged in All Elite Wrestling just recently, and she's made it clear that she's targeting the AEW TBS Champion first.

Cargill defeated Willow Nightingale rather easily, and after the match, Kiera Hogan joined the champion in attacking Willow. Athena then got involved and broke things up. Kris Statlander also came to the babyfaces' aid, and it looks like a six-woman match between the heroes vs. The Baddies is on tap.

For Athena, this is obviously a chance to win a title, but it's also an opportunity to make a big splash in her new promotion. It would almost be like redemption for the unceremonious way she left WWE.

On Jade's side of the equation, she can prove that she's everything that Tony Khan believes she can be: the face of the franchise. Defeating a skilled veteran like Athena would go a long way to convincing the world that she's for real.

#1 Sting is still a pleasure to watch and is one of the few legends who isn't tarnishing his legacy

Coming back after being put out by The Undisputed Elite, The Stinger was there for his friend, Darby Allin, once again. The 63-year-old living legend still gets a huge reaction from the audience and is definitely a crowd pleaser.

Unlike other stars from the past who have made a 'comeback', Sting hasn't lost his luster. AEW has been relatively smart in the way they have used him.

Not sure what the endgame will be for Sting, but hopefully he's given a huge send-off with plenty of fanfare. That's something he didn't really get in WWE, despite being inducted into their Hall of Fame. It never really felt like a 'home' for Sting. But AEW definitely does.

