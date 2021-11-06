3 Big takeaways from AEW Rampage (November 5th, 2021)

AEW Rampage emanated live from the historic wrestling city of St. Louis this week, and there were certainly some memorable moments that came away from the evening.

The Gateway City has long been known as a haven for the mat sport, dating back to the days of Sam Muchnick and 'Wrestling at the Chase.' This week's episode of Rampage was no different, as the audience helped add to the aura of the evening.

AEW put on a show where the past met the present, reminding the fanbase of the glory days, and making a group of old-school fans appreciate the modern-day product that they were watching.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three big things that stuck out from this week's episode of AEW Rampage.

#3. Bryan Danielson is a wrestler that fans of any generation can get behind

The American Dragon's incredible in-ring style is almost allergic. It rubs off on anyone he is working with. And his current run in AEW has proven that he hasn't lost a step during his layoff.

The former leader of the 'YES' movement will likely go down as one of the greatest grapplers of all time, and with good reason. He's respected for his ability to have a great match with just about anyone, and he displayed that once again this week with a convincing victory over Anthony Bowens.

#2. CM Punk and Eddie Kingston got a great reaction from the crowd

Many writers and podcasters have said that CM Punk's return to wrestling in AEW hasn't 'moved the needle.' Yet, he continues to get a huge reaction from every live crowd he steps in front of. And St. Louis was no exception.

His face-off with Eddie Kingston was a great example of two mic masters that can set the table for a delicious dish of destiny. Punk told Kingston that he "used to respect him," but that he no longer does anymore. They set the stage for a showdown at Full Gear, which should be one of the highlights of that upcoming event.

#1. Adam Cole is already one of the most popular figures in AEW despite his heel status

Adam Cole picked up a victory over John Silver in the night's main event, but that's not really the story. It's his overall presence that matters.

Cole may be one of the most likable and appealing characters in all of pro wrestling. Whether it's his work ethic or his charisma, the reaction that the crowd gave him this week was electric.

Much like his girlfriend, Dr. Britt Baker, no matter how hard they try to be heels, the audience adores them anyway.

Cole is the epitome of the 'cool bad guy' and the fans understand that. There's no doubt that he will someday be the AEW World Champion, regardless of whether he is a heel or a babyface.

This week's episode of Rampage was solid, if not spectacular. The highlight was most definitely the promo antics between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston. But most importantly, it helped set the stage for a Full Gear pay-per-view that looks to be an interesting event.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What did you think of this week's episode of AEW Rampage? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could Charlotte Flair head to AEW next? A former WWE writer has a hot take.

Edited by Kartik Arry