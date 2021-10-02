3 big takeaways from AEW Rampage (October 1st, 2021)

Rampage has become 'appointment TV' for die-hard wrestling fans, despite its late-night weekend timeslot. Because of the great action and the momentum that AEW currently possesses, it's hard not tune in to this intriguing program.

Here are three things that stuck about this week's episode of AEW Rampage

#3. Bryan Danielson can make anyone look good in the ring. He's that good.

Danielson looks like he's found a new life in AEW, and has already put on two fantastic matches since joining the promotion.

He can force the people he wrestles to elevate their game, just based on how hard he works to put on a great match.

That's not to say that Nick Jackson is a slouch himself in between the ropes, but Danielson is a special kind of talent. He makes everyone that he works with step up.

This match was no different, as one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time put on another clinic.

#2. Jade Cargill may still be a little rough around the edges, but she's a star in the making for AEW.

One of the most impressive physical specimens in all of pro wrestling, Jade Cargill represents the future of AEW's female division.

And while she's still 'learning on the job'? Everything we've seen from her thus far suggests that she has all the makings of a future franchise player.

She still needs time to develop, but at some point Jade will be wearing the AEW Women's World Championship around her ripped waist.

#1. You can never go wrong with a hair vs. hair match as your main event.

Getting the chance to see someone parted from their hair is a good reason to stay up late on a Friday Night. AEW delivered what many wrestlers refer to as 'the haircut from hell'.

It was a predictable finish, with Orange Cassidy taking the luxurious locks of Jack Evans. It was a fun and entertaining way to end another solid show.

AEW Rampage may not be quite at the level of its big brother, Dynamite, but it continues to be an interesting hour of enjoyment.

For what's supposed to be considered the promotion's 'B Show'? They certainly keep earning A's on their report card. Week in and week out, they continue to put on the fastest 60 minutes in pro wrestling.

