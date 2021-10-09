3 Big takeaways from AEW Rampage (October 8th, 2021)

The fastest 60 minutes of wrestling rolled along again on Friday night as AEW aired another great episode of Rampage.

As has become the norm, the night featured another clinic from CM Punk, along with a showcase of AEW's great, young talent.

Ricky Starks looked brilliant in a successful defense of his unofficial 'FTW' title against Brian Cage, and the rest of the night featured a lot of high impact action.

Here are three things that stood out about this week's episode of AEW Rampage:

#3 It would be a shock if Jade Cargill doesn't end up being the first-ever AEW TBS Champion

This freshly-minted crown seems like it was tailor-made for the quickly rising Jade Cargill, who is on her way to greatness in AEW. She's an absolute physical specimen who is developing as the weeks and months have passed now.

Giving her the secondary women's title provides this phenom with a chance to hone her skills even further as she prepares to take her eventual step up to world title status.

#2 Despite their loss, The Acclaimed are destined to be future AEW Tag Team Champions someday

This talented tandem looked fantastic in their match against Penta and Fenix. While they are still finding their way in AEW, it's clear that their combination of talent and charisma will help them make their way to the top of the card at some point.

It may be a while before we see Max Caster and Anthony Bowens have a serious shot at the ultimate gold in an incredibly stacked tag team division, but watching them develop in All Elite Wrestling should be interesting.

#1 It's clear that CM Punk is doing whatever he can to help AEW's young stars

For those critics and observers who thought Punk's age and long layoff would make him look rusty in the ring, well, you're wrong. He looks as good right now as he did during his prime run with WWE.

What's been so interesting about CM Punk's entrance into AEW is that he has purposely focused on working with younger talent in hopes of giving them the all-important 'rub.'

At some point, you know he will eventually make his way to the world title picture. But for now, it's been interesting seeing him face off against young and unique competitors. These are the kind of match-ups we thought we would never see.

This week's episode of Rampage was a mix of young talent and veteran vitriol. It looks like AEW's Friday night show is dedicated to bringing along some of the rising stock of talent by letting them work with those who can help them rise to their potential.

