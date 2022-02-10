3 Big takeaways from AEW Dynamite (February 9, 2022)

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was explosive, to say the least.

It was a night that featured the onscreen debut of 'Switchblade' Jay White, CM Punk and Jon Moxley teaming up and a brutal Texas Death Match between 'Hangman' Adam Page and Lance Archer.

But there was much more to this episode than just those moments. Here are three big takeaways from this week's AEW Dynamite.

#3 Keith Lee's AEW debut was impressive

The Limitless One turned out to be Tony Khan's huge surprise, and he didn't disappoint. He punctuated every slam and suplex with an extra ounce of adrenaline. Keith Lee also showcased his uncanny quickness and agility.

The signing of Lee is another feather in Tony Khan's cap. Hopefully AEW will book him to look unstoppable and push him into the World Title scene. He's not only a great athlete for a man his size, but is also loved by the audience.

The All Elite Wrestling roster continues to swell, so let's wait and see if Keith Lee stays in the spotlight or gets lost in the shuffle.

#2 Lets hope tonight is a sign of big things to come for Santana & Ortiz in AEW

Proud and Powerful have been pushed into the background of AEW's tag team division for quite a while now. What they said to Chris Jericho tonight might as well have been directed at Khan, as well.

And every word of it is true. When the duo were in IMPACT Wrestling, they were considered one of the top teams in the world. However, they are yet to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and their frustrations are certainly justified.

After confronting Chris Jericho (who looks like he's turning heel), they are clearly leaving The Inner Circle. Hopefully this is a sign that they will get a solid run in 2022

#1 MJF is reaching new heights of heeldom

Great heels are completely over the top. They can never seem to get enough of themselves.

If there is one wrestler in the world today that exemplifies that old adage, it's Maxwell Jacob Friedman. He always seems to make sure his presence is felt. This week was no different.

Throwing a party for himself and was carried in on a throne, The Salt of the Earth was there to celebrate his victory in Chicago over CM Punk. Then he took over the house with the microphone and had them in the palm of his hands.

Much of what MJF is doing are old gimmicks that heels have used for years. The difference is, he does them so convincingly - and with such brutality - that you forget that it's a persona. He can literally make you despise him, if only for a few minutes.

At his age, it's hard to imagine how good he will be. He's probably the best heel out there right now, and he's only going to get better. So brace yourselves.

