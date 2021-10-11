5 things you didn't know about AEW Star MJF

MJF, aka Maxwell Jacob Friedman, is the biggest heel in Tony Khan's AEW.

Since signing with AEW in January 2019, MJF has gone from strength to strength not only with his in-ring ability but also with his promo-cutting finesse.

The leader of The Pinnacle usually leaves fans talking with excellent mic skills. The 25-year-old will certainly be a future world champion in AEW, given his meteoric rise in such a short time.

MJF has recently been in a storyline feud with another rising AEW star, Darby Allin.

On the September 29 episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF had a showdown with Allin when the latter interrupted his promo.

This past week on Dynamite, MJF challenged Darby Allin to a match on the next episode before beating him down in the parking lot with help from The Pinnacle. That being said, the rivalry between the two stars has certainly gathered heat.

Having seen so much of MJF in the ring, through this article we look into some of the things that fans might not know about this AEW Star.

#5 MJF appeared on The Rosie O'Donnell Show as a kid

When MJF was 5 years old, he appeared on The Rosie O'Donnell Show and said he wants to be an opera singer when he grows up. Young MJF also sang the song You're My Sunshine much to the delight of the viewers watching the show.

The moment was certainly cute, and little did MJF and his fans know that in a matter of 20 odd years he'd become a big name in pro-wrestling.

