The Undertaker Reveals Why He Won't Return to WWE

In an interview with ET Online, The Undertaker revealed that a return of The Deadman to a WWE ring is simply not going to happen.

“My days in the ring are done. It’s not because I don’t want to be in the ring and that is where I spent most of my adult life. My whole life really. More than half my life has been spent in the sports entertainment ring. So in my mind, I can still see everything. In my heart, you know I want to be out there but it’s at a point where my body just can’t deliver and I don’t want to cheapen the legacy of that character. I’d hate for people to pay money to see me work and be disappointed.”

The Undertaker's last match in WWE was his 'Boneyard Match' against AJ Styles. It was a cinematic bout that served as the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 36.

The Undertaker would win the match by tossing Styles into a grave and burying him.

The match was widely regarded as one of the best matches of WrestleMania weekend, and won the WWE Slammy Award for Match of the Year. While the COVID-19 Pandemic forced WWE to radically change plans, fans almost seem to prefer this type of match for the aging veteran. WWE was able to hide his limitations and showcase all the coolest features of The Undertaker's character.

Many fans also believed that the image of The Undertaker riding off into the sunset on his motorcycle was a sign of Taker's retirement from wrestling.

Undertaker: The Last Ride premieres next Sunday on the award-winning @WWENetwork

In the Summer of 2020, WWE released the series "The Last Ride", a play off the ESPN Documentary "The Last Dance" about Michael Jordan. Marking The Undertaker as the GOAT of WWE.

In the series, The Undertaker covered nearly every facet of his career in wrestling, and discussed all of his highs and lows. The series included never-before-seen backstage footage of the Undertaker after significant matches in his career, including matches with Brock Lesnar, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and many more.

On the final episode of The Last Ride, The Undertaker revealed that he had officially retired from in-ring competition. With Takers loyal to Vince McMahon well documented, it can be almost confirmed that The Undertaker will never wrestle out side WWE.

You can never appreciate how long the road was until you've driven to the end. #TheLastRide

The Undertaker and The New Day star in a Netflix Special

Netflix is known for having interactive "Choose Your Own Destiny" specials, where the viewer gets to make decisions for the characters on screen. The latest and hottest special out right now is Escape The Undertaker, which debuted on Netflix last week.

The plot features The Undertaker and the New Day, as The Deadman challenges the fearless unicorn warriors to escape his castle and retrieve the legendary urn!

