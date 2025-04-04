3 biggest missed opportunities with Miro in AEW

Miro will go down as one of AEW's biggest lost opportunities in the promotion's history. The former Rusev had landed in Tony Khan's company with such promise and it seemed like he would be a major star during his early run. However, things would start slipping and he soon looked like he was disconnected from the company.

Now, it seems that Miro aka Rusev is headed back to WWE as reports have emerged of him signing with the Stamford-based promotion. As we wait to see him arrive onscreen in WWE now, we can count the major mistakes that All Elite Wrestling made with him.

#3. Not putting him in the AEW World title picture

Miro was pushed as a huge star for the promotion as he adopted The Redeemer gimmick. He would run through the competition in AEW all the way to win the TNT Championship from Darby Allin and become a formidable monster in the promotion.

However, once he dropped the TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara, Tony Khan should've easily transitioned him into the World Title picture. Miro would've fit perfectly in the main event scene and perhaps even become a perfect candidate to be the AEW World Champion. He certainly would've held his own against other main event level talent such as Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, and more.

#2. Not having him align with Lana from the start

CJ Perry aka Lana arrived in All Elite Wrestling and everyone figured that she would now take Miros's side. However, it seems that Tony Khan decided to swerve expectations and put her in Andrade El Idolo's corner instead and started a storyline of Miro feuding with him to reclaim his partner.

While the storyline seemed intriguing when it first began, it didn't land much with the fans. The angle would come to an end at AEW World's End 2023 after Miro defeated Andrade. This match would end up being his last one for the promotion as well.

A previous report had previously mentioned that the couple was under the impression that they would be pushed together as a top act. However, they were split apart.

#1. Not booking him regularly

It seemed as if during the latter run for Miro in AEW both him and Tony Khan had seemed disconnected from the booking. This has been a recurring theme for Tony who had stopped booking talent completely that would end up leaving AEW like Penta, Rey Fenix, Ricky Saints, and more.

However, even during his earlier run, Miro was never put in many matches and would defend the TNT Championship only a handful of times in his 140-day reign. You also couple that with the fact that the Bulgarian Brute would also vanish from TV at points only to reappear which also hindered the fan's excitement as well to get behind him once again.

