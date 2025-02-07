3 biggest mistakes Tony Khan has made with Saraya in AEW

Tony Khan brought Saraya to AEW in 2022 to a huge ovation from the fans, after many had thought they might never see her return. The Anti Diva will undoubtedly go down as an icon in professional women's wrestling even well after she retires from the ring.

However, Khan has made quite a few mistakes with her booking in All Elite Wrestling. Saraya has encountered a few lows in AEW and we're here to look at some of them.

#3) Winning the AEW Women's title too soon

It was to be expected that once Saraya came into All Elite Wrestling, she would be looked at as a main-event star. Many of us also expected that she would become the AEW Women's World Champion as well. However, what we didn't see coming is that would happen so soon.

The former WWE star would be launched into the world title scene before they established her with a few stellar feuds. Saraya would then go on to win a four-way title match against Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Toni Storm at AEW All In London to a massive pop.

However, she would then unfortunately have a disappointing reign as well before dropping the title against quickly Hikaru Shida on an episode of Dynamite.

#2) Unclear Character direction

It's always a negative for any star to have them flip-flop as a babyface or a heel and Saraya had the same problem in AEW. She would first be introduced as a pure babyface once she came in as she stated she wanted to bring change in the women's division.

However, Saraya's first promo segment would come off as awkward and it seemed that a babyface run was doomed from the start even if she still had fans cheering for her. She would then be put in a spot against an established and comfortable heel, Britt Baker, and eventually be outshined in back-and-forth confrontations.

The Anti Diva would then abruptly turn heel to form The Outcasts, alongside Ruby Soho, and Toni Storm who seemed promising in the start. But would also not lead to anything much, and lacked any originality or real depth in her heel character. This lack of character direction has made it difficult for fans to connect with her.

#1) Irregular usage on TV

One mistake that is still being made with Saraya in All Elite Wrestling is having her appear sporadically without much explanation. This has happened on more than one occasion and has cost her momentum with the AEW fans.

The former WWE Divas Champion has been on hiatus for a while now and has hinted at her contract expiring soon. We're not sure when or even if we'll see her back in the company but we hope that if she does return then she's made a more prominent and regular feature on TV to re-establish her once again.

