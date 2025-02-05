Major announcement made on Saraya

Saraya has been absent from AEW television for months, but the 32-year-old is keeping busy. She recently took to social media to announce a major appearance outside Tony Khan's promotion.

The Anti-Diva recently revealed that she had requested some time off, and Tony Khan granted it. Saraya has a lot going on in her life right now, having recently broken off a long-term relationship with Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke.

Despite not wrestling lately, the former WWE Superstar remains involved in the business. She took to X/Twitter today to announce that she'll be present at Wrestlecon in Las Vegas, which takes place on the week of WrestleMania 41. Check out her announcement below:

Trending

"Hi Wrestlecon see ya in Vegassss bb’s ❤️," she wrote.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Expand Tweet

Wrestlecon announced that The Anti-Diva will appear at the event on Thursday, April 17, for one day only. Fans attending the convention can catch her from 5 to 8 p.m.

Saraya addresses recent breakup with Ronnie Radke

Saraya's relationship with rocker bad boy Ronnie Radke was controversial, but the two remained together for six years. However, TMZ recently broke the news that the two were calling it quits.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the British star revealed that the two had drifted apart but will remain friends:

"I’m doing great, it was meant to be. We’re good friends, though. It ended amicably. We just drifted apart in a way; we’re just better off as friends. The schedule got crazy, and he’s getting bigger and so much busier, and so am I, so it is what it is. He was great, really sweet, and we were together for a long time. It’s just that we weren’t compatible anymore. We’re just better off as friends. We were friends beforehand and tried to make it work as a relationship. It worked, and then it didn’t."

The Anti-Diva recently teased a future return to WWE. It remains to be seen whether she will depart AEW after her current contract expires.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback